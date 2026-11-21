A music video featuring Carrie Underwood, the frontman of Papa Roach and a member of Korn, already has a crowded guest list. But one of the most striking appearances in SCATTERBRAIN’s new release comes from the NASCAR garage: Alex Bowman, whose cameo points toward a major turning point in his career.

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The video accompanies “Here We Go Again,” the latest single from SCATTERBRAIN, the solo project led by former I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser. Rather than simply lining up celebrity cameos, director Kurt Mackey gives each participant a handwritten sign and asks them to share their biggest struggle.

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The result is a series of personal admissions from people better known for what they do in front of an audience.

In a screenshot by Seth Eggert of Kickin’ the Tires, Bowman’s sign reads: “Retiring From NASCAR What Comes Next?” The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports driver is not stepping away immediately. He has confirmed that the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season will be his final one as a full-time competitor, leaving the next chapter of his life an open question.

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His appearance gives the video a direct connection to a decision that has followed him through the latter part of the 2026 season.

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He is in notable company. The video also features Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, Josh Katz of Badflower and Ninth Key. Their signs touch on self-doubt, isolation, grief, overthinking and the feeling of having let people down.

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The point is not to rank those experiences, but to show that public recognition does not make private battles disappear.

Burkheiser brings the message together near the end, holding up signs that read: “We’re all fighting battles no one can see. Too often we face them alone. But you don’t have to hold it all in. There’s strength in being vulnerable.”

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That separates “Here We Go Again” from a standard all-star music video. The guests are not there just to promote a track; each appearance contributes to a conversation about struggles that can remain invisible to others.

For Bowman, the question on his sign lands at a relevant moment. Hendrick Motorsports confirmed a one-year extension that keeps him in the No. 48 for 2027, after speculation about his future intensified as his previous contract approached its end. The uncertainty grew after he missed four races in 2026 with vertigo symptoms and endured a difficult season. Bowman addressed the chatter himself in November, writing that he was excited for 2027 “even though the internet says I won’t be there?”

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He also promised to let fans see more of the process during his final full-time campaign. Bowman admitted that social media does not come naturally to him, but said he would try to take supporters along for the next 365 days.

This makes his appearance in a video built around personal honesty particularly fitting: a driver who has often kept to himself is being asked to show more of what lies beyond the race car.

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That reserved side of Bowman has also come up as Hendrick reshapes his No. 48 crew. With Blake Harris leaving for Trackhouse Racing, Bowman explained the kind of leader he needs beside him. “I’m not the most natural leader in the world. I’m shy and awkward and kind of stick to myself. So having a good, strong leader as a crew chief is important,” he said. Hendrick has since moved Rudy Fugle from William Byron’s No. 24 team to Bowman’s car for 2027.

Bowman greeted the change with humour. In a separate social media post, he joked that Fugle had made him throw up while he rode as a passenger in a Corvette at a team event, adding that they were “off to a great start.” It offered a lighter glimpse of the driver, while underlining how much of his final season will involve a new working relationship.

SCATTERBRAIN launched in August 2025, and “Here We Go Again” is the project’s sixth single. With Bowman among a cast spanning motorsport, country music and rock, the video places his looming departure from full-time NASCAR in a wider human frame.

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The sign does not offer an answer to what comes next. It makes clear that, for Bowman, the question is already here.