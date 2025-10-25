NASCAR Star Part Ways With Ford to Join Toyota for 2026 Season

A sleeping giant is about to wake up in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series garage. The 2025 season proved to be the pivotal breakthrough that Sam Hunt Racing had been building towards since its 2019 debut, moving the team past its days as a rotating entry into consistent mid-pack contention. Anchored by the team’s first full-time driver, Dean Thompson, the team broke several records by achieving SHR’s first-ever stage win at Rockingham Speedway and a top-5 finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This on-track consistency has laid the groundwork for a massive infrastructure leap in 2026, solidifying SHR’s identity not just as a scrappy underdog but as a serious player in the Toyota pipeline. And now, another driver joins to power that Toyota list, as their transfer news is making rounds on the internet, hyping the team for the 2026 season.

SHR commits to two full-time title contenders

The announced expansion of Sam Hunt Racing to a two-car full-time effort for the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season marks a significant coming-of-age moment for the small but determined Toyota-affiliated team. This major step forward is due to the signing of Harrison Burton for the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra and the return of sophomore driver Dean Thompson to the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra.

Team owner Sam Hunt, who started the organization in 2019, has consistently emphasized building a competitive culture, and the addition of a driver of Burton’s caliber is the ultimate affirmation of that philosophy. This move is not merely an expansion of equipment, but a calculated infusion of high-level experience and resources intended to elevate the entire organization from a mid-pack underdog to a perennial playoff contender, a mission strongly backed by Toyota Racing Development.

Burton’s move to SHR represents a homecoming for the driver, as it signifies his return to the Toyota camp after four seasons driving for Ford in Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series and AM Racing in the Xfinity Series. The reunion with Toyota is a pivotal anecdote in his career, as his most successful stock car stint was driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the series. In 2020, his rookie season, Burton was a standout, securing 4 wins and finishing 8th in points.

Crucially, he reunited with Brian Gainey, who will serve as the crew chief for the No. 24. Gainey was previously a mechanic at JGR during Burton’s dominant 2020 season, making this a highly anticipated partnership. Harrison’s experience, which includes a Cup Series win at Daytona 2024, provides SHR with its most decorated driver to date.

On the other hand, the retention of Dean Thompson for a second full season in the No. 26 car is a testament to the growth he showed during his rookie 2025 campaign with SHR. Thompson, who was much-maligned for inconsistency during his time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, was an unexpected but ultimately savvy signing by Sam Hunt. Thompson was often in contention for a Playoff spot and ultimately broke several team records for SHR during the 2025 season.

The synergy created by this decision is expected to dramatically raise SHR’s competitive ceiling. Historically, Sam Hunt Racing has used a rotating cast of drivers, including Cup Series regulars like Christopher Bell and veterans like Ryan Truex, to help develop their equipment and gather crucial data.

The jump from a part-time driver lineup to two full-time, fully-funded entries is a monumental logistical and financial undertaking for SHR, as a small, independent team often struggles with the second-car curse, where resources are spread too thin.

However, this dual-pronged attack is a classic NASCAR model, echoing the structure that has brought success to larger teams, and gives SHR the best chance yet to secure its elusive first-ever O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory in 2026. On the other hand, Toyota’s manufacturer title this year has sparked debate amongst fans.

Toyota celebrates milestone title amid fan debate

Toyota has captured its 14th NASCAR Truck Series manufacturer championship, thanks in large part to Corey Heim’s record-setting 11th victory of the season at Martinsville Speedway. Heim dominated 77 of 203 laps in an overtime thriller at the Slim Jim 200, showcasing both his skill and the performance of Toyota’s Tundra fleet. “Just really grateful to everyone at TRICON Garage, Toyota, Safelite, Mobil 1, Celsius, and just everyone that’s gotten me to this point,” Heim said after securing the win.

The championship run highlighted Toyota’s engineering depth, teamwork, and consistent reliability, with drivers like Kaden Honeycutt and Layne Riggs also showing strong performances throughout the season.

Paul Doleshal added, “The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season has been a historic one for Toyota, culminating with our 14th Manufacturers’ Championship. We cannot thank our drivers, team partners and TRD personnel enough for their efforts and sacrifices in helping Toyota win this championship.”

Despite the celebration, the result has sparked debate among fans, particularly regarding truck parity and playoff rules. Social media conversations have shifted from on-track heroics to discussions about which brand truly deserves the title, setting the stage for ongoing discussion as the NASCAR Truck Series continues to grow in competitiveness and excitement.