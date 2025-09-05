NASCAR Stat Exposes Dale Jr’s Lone Miss in Otherwise Ruthless Xfinity Domination

July to late summer 2025 saw JR Motorsports firing on all cylinders, but without leaning on milestone wins, their season is still one for the books. Drivers like Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier, and Sammy Smith have collectively scooped up an astounding 12 wins out of 25 races, a torrid pace that left rival teams scrambling to keep pace. And with Kevin Harvick-esque consistency, rookie Carson Kvapil has quietly snuck into the playoff mix through steady points finishes. However, despite this dominance, there is still one miss that the JRM team is yet to conquer, one that’s coming to haunt them.

This year, JRM’s strategic acumen has shone particularly bright on road courses and ovals alike. On the road, Zilisch has become a force of nature, sweeping both stages and mastering overtime restarts at Portland to win despite broken collarbones and penalty-lane mayhem. JRM’s approach isn’t just about fast cars; it’s adaptability, composure, and bold call-making, especially in chaos or chaotic races. But while the battle for the championship still looms, JRM has yet to conquer one field on the calendar.

The victory that still escapes Dale Jr’s JR Motorsports

From the blistering high-speed ovals to intricate road courses, JR Motorsports has built a trophy-laden resume across nearly every stop on the Xfinity calendar, except one: World Wide Technology Raceway. Their journey to this near-complete sweep is emblematic of sustained excellence. From Mark Martin’s inaugural JRM win at Las Vegas in 2008 to Connor Zilisch capturing the team’s 100th Xfinity triumph at Indianapolis in 2025, JRM has shown adaptability, pace, and consistency across vastly different venues. It is not just a win here or there; this is a legacy built from sheer volume and versatility, reflecting wins on ovals, short tracks, road courses, and superspeedways.

But despite this, the World Wide Technology Raceway remains the lone active venue that has eluded JRM’s Xfinity success. Having raced there ten times since 2006, JRM’s best efforts have produced merely one top-five and five top-10 finishes, respectable, yet shy of Victory Lane.

“I’m looking forward to going to World Wide for the first time this weekend. Since our win at Portland, that left World Wide as the only track on the current schedule that JRM has not won at so I’m hoping we can keep the momentum going and cross that off too… I have no doubt that our No. 88 WeatherTech team will do that this weekend at World Wide… This track looks similar to Phoenix since it’s flat and tight but I’m looking forward to figuring it out with my team and hopefully we can have a good, clean race,” said Zilisch, with the hope of conquering the elusive field.

With WWT standing between them and complete coverage, JRM’s momentum hasn’t paused. Connor Zilisch, the 19-year-old phenom, has been the catalyst: a string of dominant performances, including rain-shortened victories at Dover, and a clutch road-course win at Watkins Glen, his first career triumph in just his first start there. That kind of pace isn’t happenstance; it reflects precision preparation, synergy with crew chief Mardy Lindley, who also guided Sam Mayer to multiple key wins in 2023. The team is visibly on a roll; the missing win at WTT feels less like a gap and more like the final puzzle piece of a season in flight.

Beyond WWT, JRM also never won at certain tracks that are now gone from the Xfinity schedule: Daytona Road Course, Indianapolis Road Course. IRP (Indianapolis Raceway Park) and Milwaukee. These defunct venues might not ignite today’s headlines, but they hover in the team’s historical ledger, with reminders of changing calendars, shifting formats, and opportunities missed.

As JRM eyes the final frontier at WWT, their 100 wins are both a milestone and a testament: they can adapt, rebuild, and chase down that one remaining victory. It paints a compelling narrative arc, from near-misses in the past, through a widespread dominance, to that singular conquest yet to come.

Dale Jr. puts spotlight on playoff uncertainty for two drivers

The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington delivered a shake-up to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with Chase Briscoe’s dominant 309-lap performance setting the tone. But beyond the win, the cutthroat playoff picture sharpened focus on who might not survive the opening round. That’s where Dale Earnhardt Jr., speaking on his Dirty Mo Media podcast, didn’t hold back in assessing the vulnerable. “Cindric and SVG, who we, but we all were talking about might miss the next round. Those are the only two guys that I see any of these four down here, Logano, Dillon, Bowman, and Berry. I only see two spots available,” he explained.

Austin Cindric, despite a steady P12 finish at Darlington and a +12 cushion in ninth, still drew skepticism from Dale Jr. His volatility is what concerns the Hall of Famer most. “Cindric could have a rough day. He shows up sometimes in a run of 12 shows and some other times around 28,” Junior added. While Cindric’s 2022 Daytona 500 triumph and a Gateway victory last year highlight his potential, his 39th at Daytona and 38th at Atlanta this summer echo the inconsistencies that could derail his run.

For Shane van Gisbergen, the adaptation curve in his first full Cup season is proving steep. After stunning with a Chicago Street Course win in 2023, his reliance on road courses has exposed weaknesses on ovals. Darlington underlines the challenge as he limped to 32nd, leaving him just +3 above the cutline. “Looking at the SVG. Looking at the rest of these guys, man,” Junior remarked, pointing out the Kiwi’s precarious spot. Much like Juan Pablo Montoya’s early Cup struggles, SVG’s transition may take time, and a luxury the playoffs won’t allow.