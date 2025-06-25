NASCAR’s Streaming Change Sparks Outrage as Exclusive Fan Community Complains of ‘Abandonment’

NASCAR fans have never been the biggest fans of change. Even during the sport’s peak in the early 2000s, most people were used to watching races on free, over-the-air channels like FOX. So, when NASCAR signed an eight-year deal with ESPN in 2007, a lot of fans pushed back; mainly because it meant needing a cable subscription, and not everyone wanted to pay for that.

Things got even more tense in 2014 when FOX and NBC signed a 10-year deal that moved some Cup races to FS1 and NBCSN, both cable channels. And now, years later, history repeated itself. NASCAR’s latest move, to stream Cup Series races exclusively on Prime Video, turned out to be a bold one. For the first time in NASCAR history, fans needed a streaming subscription (Amazon Prime) to watch a top-tier race. And, the message was clear: NASCAR was chasing a younger, digital-first audience, even if that meant leaving some longtime fans behind.

Even NASCAR President, Steve Phelps, laid out a clear message saying, “Streaming is important. It’s here to stay, and we think that Amazon Prime is a terrific partner for us to be with, and you’re kind of defined by the company you keep, right? The NFL, NBA, ourself – that’s a good adjacency for us. I think they’re going to bring a fresh approach, which they certainly did with ‘Thursday Night Football’ and I think it will drive a slightly younger audience for us, which that’s not a bad thing either.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There was a lot of skepticism ahead of the 2025 Coca-Cola 600. But fans got a pleasant surprise. Unlike FOX, Prime’s stream was smooth and filled with fresh insights from a star-studded lineup in the booth. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a big step in the right direction.

AD

“To me, it’s less about streaming than people might think. In the end, our goal is fan first. Whether that’s Thursday Night Football, National Women’s Soccer League, or NASCAR, we’re really fan first,” said Alex Strand, Senior Coordinating Producer at Prime Video.

Approximately 2.7 million viewers tuned in for the crown-jewel race, impressive numbers for a non-network broadcast. But something was wrong.

A closer look at the numbers revealed something hard to ignore, and honestly, it was pretty heartbreaking when we read every comment from our readers. Our Lucky Dog on Track newsletter inbox was flooded with messages. Many fans said it felt like the sport they’d supported since its early days had just left them behind.

NASCAR’s move to Prime Video meant that nearly 750,000 viewers aged 55 and up didn’t watch the race. We’re not talking about casual fans, but the ones who’ve stuck by the sport for decades, tuning in week after week, year after year. Some of them simply didn’t know how to use streaming platforms, while others, living on tight Social Security budgets, couldn’t justify the cost of another subscription.

According to reports, the average age of NASCAR’s viewership dropped by about six years compared to traditional TV numbers. And while that might look like a win for long-term growth, something stakeholders love to hear, it also tells a quieter story. One where older fans were quietly traded in for a younger, more “marketable” audience.

For NASCAR, this pivot may be about catching up to the likes of Formula 1, a bigger reach, a younger audience, and global appeal. But losing touch with the very people who helped build the sport’s foundation felt personal. Even FOX Sports’ Michael Mulvihill weighed in on the situation, sharing his disappointment on social media:

“It’s easy to look younger when you lose 5 older people for every 1 younger viewer you gain.”

And, we understand, NASCAR’s decision to pivot to streaming wasn’t just an experiment with a digital future. The sport dived right in, with sharp camera work and clean graphics. Even the pre- and post-race segments set a high standard. But despite that, many EssentiallySports readers missed out. And, here’s what they are saying, some demanding the media rights back, while some just missing the sunday ritual that started with Dale Earnhardt’s first race.

Lucky Dog on Track subscribers vent out after streaming switch

We saw an underlying frustration, heartbreaking confessions, and anecdotes that tell NASCAR’s rich history as a fan who never missed a single race in 50 years.

One fan wrote, “Now I’m 71 yrs.old, retired and on a fixed income, and I can not will not pay Amazon Prime to watch a race. Keep getting richer nascar, while your former fans find something else to do on Sunday afternoons.” There are different ways to look at it. For one, it is the enthusiasm, the 71-year-old still has for the sport. Two, it’s the helplessness of not being able to watch it.

Another senior citizen blamed NASCAR for making a sport he loves inaccessible, by writing, “This is bull__, I’ve been a fan for 40 years and now a very healthy 80-year-old. You have cut me out of enjoying my favorite passions. We don’t watch baseball or football but love auto racing. So you can piss off, we’ll go to local tracks some more!!!” Something that only sports can do to a human being. Even at 80, this loyal fan turns Prime down with a passion to go and watch a race on a local track.

Echoing the same sentiment, another long-time NASCAR fan shared a blunt message. “You expect me to trust NASCAR?. As I have said before and I will say it again, “They are after the MONEY (NASCAR could care less about the public, they just want my money)!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Disappointed at the switch to streaming, another one wrote, “Nascar just threw out its original fan base.. this is how loyal longtime fans get rewarded put the races for broadcast lots of older fans don’t have money for prime tv or means to watch races.”

Now, one thing is clear: all of them have seen NASCAR at its peak, when the likes of Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt, and Bill Elliott tore up the racetracks. And, with newer formats and cars, their love for the sport remained intact. But making the sport inaccessible to long-term fans has been truly heartbreaking.

“Living on a fixed income, I cannot afford the PRIME cost to watch. Moving the races to Prime in my opinion, THE BIGGEST MISTAKE MOVE NASCAR could ever make. I along with 82 other elderly’s would get together and watch the weekly race. You have successfully ruined that weekly get together,” said another one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is truly heartbreaking. And, NASCAR and Prime should consider some changes to keep the sport’s legacy alive. As there’s no sport without its true fans.