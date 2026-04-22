NASCAR Talladega Race: 3x Grammy-Winning Legend to Serve as Grand Marshal in the Jack Link’s 500

NASCAR is prepared to head into Talladega Superspeedway next as the Cup Series prepares for the 10 round of the 2026 season. And returning to Superspeedway racing for the first time since February, the organizers have already made it special with an iconic voice that will command the drivers to fire up their engines right before they hit the track this Sunday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR announces Grand Marshal at Talladega

Zac Brown, the three-time Grammy-winning artist, has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Jack Link’s 500. Brown is one of the few artists keeping the Southern rock country genre alive through their influential music. The fans are no strangers to his melodious voice, which will, for once, command the 41 NASCAR drivers to fire up their engines at the Talladega Superspeedway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Zac and his music have a way of bringing people together – and that same energy and passion that define his performances also define what Talladega Superspeedway is about,” Josh Harris, Region President of the Talladega Superspeedway and Darlington Raceway, said. “Whether it’s on stage or on the high banks, it’s all about unforgettable moments, and we can’t wait for Zac to help fire up the crowd and get this race started in true Talladega style.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talladega Superspeedway (@talladega) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Brown, with his band called the ‘Zac Brown Band’, has released some of the biggest country hits in the past two decades. These include ‘Chicken Fried,’ ‘As She’s Walking Away,’ and ‘Free.’ The band, which originated in Atlanta, Georgia, has been active for nearly three decades, and Zac Brown has served as its frontman for the longest time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is no surprise that this announcement had a massively positive reception, considering the massive fanbase that Brown has gathered throughout his career. This will only make the race, which is already hyped, more exciting. There will be quite a lot to watch out for throughout the weekend, and with Team Penske making a possible return to the top, it might as well mark a weekend of rest for the Toyota domination.

Meanwhile, Lorissa Link, the founder of Lorissa’s Kitchen, will be the honorary starter for the race. Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link’s, will accompany her.

How does the Talladega weekend look?

Coming off the high-energy and action-packed weekend at the Kansas Speedway, the events at the Talladega Superspeedway will be a little more relaxed schedule-wise. Only two of NASCAR’s national series, the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts, will be running races. While no event is scheduled on the track for the Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series does have an event. Their race will be held on Saturday, the same day as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Race.

But Sunday will be the main event for many, as a whopping 41 drivers prepare for the race. Despite the restrictor plates slowing the cars down, it will be a massive spectacle for the racing fans in the grandstands.

As mentioned, the race odds go in favor of the Penske drivers, specifically, Ryan Blaney. The #12 driver has already won a race this season, but that is the only race win that Ford has under its belt this season. They share the same number as Chevrolet, as the Toyota domination continues with seven wins out of the nine races. But this weekend could make the difference.

Apart from Blaney, his teammates, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano, are also expected to have a decent performance in the 500-mile race. While they haven’t been the best performers so far this season, the unique racing style at Superspeedways, especially Talladega, could finally bring them a strong finish.

It will be interesting to see which driver survives the ‘Big One’ and makes it through to cross the checkered flag first, and if it will be either of the three Penske drivers. And Zac Brown gets to kick off this exciting opportunity.