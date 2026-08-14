NASCAR Team Locks In Cup Star, Putting Kyle Busch Successor Rumors to Rest

All season long, Noah Gragson raced knowing his future was uncertain. He sat 31st in points. One top-10 to his name. His contract was expiring, and the garage was already moving on without him. Richard Childress Racing had a seat to fill, and his name kept coming up. On Friday morning, Front Row Motorsports put an end to all of it.

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“Back 4 more.” Simple as that. Noah Gragson is staying in the No. 4 Ford through 2027, with team options that could stretch the deal even further. RCR will have to look elsewhere.

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As for RCR, it was never just a rumor someone made up. There was real money behind it. Bass Pro Shops owner Johnny Morris has known Noah Gragson for years and helped fund his career early on. Morris is also a primary sponsor at RCR. That connection alone put Gragson’s name in the building. Add in the fact that he had already raced for RCR-affiliated teams in the lower series, and the fit made sense on paper.

The personality angle mattered too. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among those who said publicly that Gragson’s aggressive, polarizing style made him the natural cultural heir to Kyle Busch’s seat. The “outlaw” persona, the edge, the ability to stir things up.

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Then his numbers dropped, and the speculation got louder. Noah Gragson admitted mid-season he was racing for a new contract. What most people outside the garage did not know was that his struggles had a specific cause. His crew chief from Stewart-Haas, Drew Blickensderfer, the guy he had his best results with in 2024, had been promoted to FRM’s Competition Director.

That left Gragson working with a first-year Cup crew chief in Grant Hutchens. The two never found their footing. Just a single top 10 finish in 23 races so far this season.

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Even through the rough stretch, Gragson showed up when it counted. Ninth at Talladega. Eleventh at Daytona. At Iowa just last week, he ran inside the top 15 for most of the race before a late strategy call cost him.

Now that Noah Gragson is off the table, RCR does not have to look far for its answer. Austin Hill has been in the No. 33 car since the passing of Kyle Busch. He knows how RCR operates, he has the sponsor support, and he has handled a difficult situation without making it about himself. Everything points to him getting the full-time Cup seat in 2027 alongside Austin Dillon.

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Jesse Love was one of the candidates for the No. 33 car. But he jumped ships to Wood Brothers Racing, replacing Josh Berry in the No. 21 car. So, it’s becoming more and more likely that Austin Hill will continue to pilot RCR’s second Cup Series entry for 2027.

Hill moving up creates a gap in the lower series that RCR is already working to fill. As things stand with Love moving to WBR and Hill to retain the No. 33 seat, RCR will need two new talents to fill the gap in their O’Reilly Series lineup.

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Gragson meanwhile will have another shot at redemption with Front Row Motorsports. Positive results have been few and far between for him driving the No. 4 Ford Mustang, perhaps he can turn the tides in his favor after this extension.