In NASCAR, danger typically conjures up visions of severe wrecks on the racetrack itself with high-speed collisions. However, the most terrifying incidents might occasionally occur far from the green flag. What had begun as a normal trip through the garage area over the weekend abruptly became a terrifying incident with a runaway pit cart. And in the middle of the chaos, one team member’s split-second reaction may have prevented something far worse from happening.

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Donovan Williams’ split-second reaction

“Daniel Suarez tire carrier Donovan Williams suffered minor injuries (he was released from hospital last night) when he was in front of a pit cart being pushed down a hill when it gained speed toward FOX’s Amanda Busick. Williams took the brunt of impact, trying to shield Busick.” Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass revealed the frightening details shortly after the incident.

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The incident also immediately forced lineup changes for the weekend. According to Pockrass, “For today’s pit stop challenge and All-Star race, Andrew Egnarski will be the tire carrier for Daniel Suarez … Jarius Morehead will fill in as tire carrier on the JRM No. 88 car of Rajah Caruth.”

Pit carts might not initially appear dangerous to casual fans. However, these enormous pieces of machinery are employed inside NASCAR garages to move pit stop equipment, such as tires, air guns, gasoline cans, jacks, and tools, from the garage to the pit road.

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Pit carts can weigh several hundred pounds even before equipment is mounted onto them since they are made of sturdy steel and aluminum. It becomes quite challenging to stop fast once momentum increases, particularly on an incline or downhill stretch. That is what seemingly made the situation so dangerous.

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Many within the garage knew that things could have turned out much worse than they did given the enormous weight and speed involved, had Williams not intervened. Rather, Williams left the hospital later that evening with only minor injuries. Busick after visiting Williams at the hospital, posted on social media.

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“Told (Donovan Williams) at hospital I hate we had to meet this way… But so grateful we did! We both agreed what a reminder this is to never take any of it for granted. Can’t wait to hug you at a track again soon Donovan And thank you to all who rushed to help us immediately.”

Donovan Williams is a professional athlete and jackman for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. He transitioned into motorsports from a collegiate football career and gained global recognition as part of the historic Garage 56 pit crew program.

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The story quickly spread across social media afterward, with NASCAR fans overwhelmingly praising Williams for what many described as a genuinely heroic act.

NASCAR fans rally around Donovan Williams

The reaction from NASCAR fans was immediate once details of the incident became public. Across social media, many praised Donovan Williams not just for reacting quickly, but for willingly putting himself in harm’s way to protect someone else.

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“Awesome gentleman and wisely aware crew member. Glad he’s ok,” one fan wrote.

That sentiment became a recurring theme online. Pit crew members already operate in one of the most physically demanding environments in motorsports, where awareness and split-second reactions are part of the job description. Fans felt Williams showed exactly that instinct in a moment that could have turned catastrophic.

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Another comment quickly gained traction: “You hear about people taking bullets for others, this guy took a whole freaking pit box. Glad he’s mostly okay.”

While exaggerated for effect, the comment reflected how dangerous the situation truly was. A runaway pit cart carrying heavy equipment can become uncontrollable extremely quickly, especially moving downhill. Had the cart struck Williams differently or pinned him awkwardly against another object, the injuries could have been significantly worse.

Others began calling for NASCAR and FOX Sports to publicly recognize the moment during the broadcast itself.

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“Hope @NASCARONFOX gives him an extra shout out on the broadcast, for going above and beyond!”

Many fans argued the NASCAR All-Star Race would be the perfect time to acknowledge Williams’ heroic actions. Especially with such a large national audience watching.

Then came perhaps the most repeated phrase online: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

The famous internet saying, often linked to Batman references and everyday acts of bravery, perfectly fit how fans viewed the moment.

One fan even expanded on the comparison. “A hero isn’t someone who is bulletproof. A hero is someone who would take the bullet for you despite not being immune to them. And that’s why Batman will always be greater than Superman. Great work Mr. Williams. You are a hero.”

In a sport built around toughness and courage, fans felt Williams quietly displayed both away from the racetrack itself.