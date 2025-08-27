NASCAR Team Owner Issues Honest Reflection on Winless Cup Career With Mark Martin Reference

BJ McLeod has been known more for his role as a team owner than for his results behind the wheel. Co-founding Live Fast Motorsports in 2020, he fielded the No. 78 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series until selling its charter to Spire Motorsports in 2023. But on track, McLeod himself has logged more than 145 Cup starts, though without a win. His best finishes have come on restrictor-plate tracks. That record has fueled questions about whether the veteran driver will ever find his breakthrough moment, a question he recently addressed in a strikingly personal way, being inspired by another veteran.

McLeod’s driving career has always been an uphill climb compared to his early years in karting and short-track racing. Back then, he amassed more than 100 wins and multiple national championships. Once touted as a young prodigy with comparisons to Jeff Gordon, he entered NASCAR’s national ranks with underfunded equipment. This has been a reality that has defined much of his Cup tenure. Yet even without the results column filled, his reputation for car control and respect among competitors has kept him relevant. Those experiences have shaped the mindset behind his latest candid reflection, one that hints at a personal mission few drivers dare to declare so openly, especially at that age.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

BJ McLeod is still eager for a win

Recently, McLeod was asked in a podcast whether winning a NASCAR race before age 50, his own claim, still drives him. McLeod did not hesitate. “Yes, absolutely a goal,” he said. He acknowledged the long odds stacked against him. “I 100% accept and recognize that being able to win is unlikely for me. One thing I know is if I don’t set a goal, it’ll never happen.” His remark spoke to the tension between self-awareness and ambition that defines his career. Despite owning a team with limited resources, he has not lost sight of the dream. One that carried him from grassroots dominance to NASCAR’s highest level.

That dream, McLeod explained, is not just about validation from others. It is about proving something to himself. “We’ve done a lot of things that we set out to do…helped countless drivers along the way with their careers. The last thing left for me to do is to prove that I can drive at this level.” To illustrate his determination, McLeod pointed to the example of Mark Martin, who sat on five times and won the 2009 Subway Fresh Fit 500 at Phoenix when he was 50.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Using that reference, he said, “I feel like I’m in good shape. I work out. We still keep going. And I’m only 41, so plenty of time to do that as long as I stay in shape.” Martin’s precedent serves as proof that longevity and fitness can extend careers. McLeod believes his own window remains wide open.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The road ahead, however, will not be easy. Live Fast Motorsports no longer holds a full-time Cup charter. This limits McLeod’s opportunities to compete at NASCAR’s highest level. Yet his persistence has already produced flashes of progress, including a 16th-place finish at Atlanta in June 2025. For now, his honest reflection signals a driver unwilling to accept the narrative of a winless career. And he continues to chase the improbable but not the impossible before turning 50.

McLeod’s view of the Next-Gen cars

For years, the NASCAR Cup Series has wrestled with the balance between innovation and driver comfort. The introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022 promised to modernize the sport with improved safety, cost control, and parity across teams. Yet, despite its success in tightening competition and cutting expenses, many drivers have expressed concerns about its handling, durability, and lack of adaptability to certain track types. With criticism mounting, the debate around the car’s future has only grown louder.

That criticism reached a peak after back-to-back superspeedway wrecks and ongoing gripes about the car’s short-track performance. Several drivers have been outspoken, suggesting NASCAR needs to act quickly or risk alienating its competitors and fans. However, some figures in the sport have taken a very different stance. Their defense of the Next Gen car has sparked a contrasting perspective in a conversation that seemed to be tilting heavily against it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former Cup Series team owner and part-time driver BJ McLeod has emerged as one of the strongest defenders of the Next Gen model. Speaking on a podcast, McLeod praised the car’s achievements, stating, “I think the Next Gen is the best Cup car we’ve ever had.” He pointed to its ability to reduce costs and give smaller teams a chance to compete more equally. In his view, the car may not be perfect. However, it has already delivered on its mission of leveling the playing field.

McLeod’s endorsement stands out at a time when vocal critics dominate headlines. His support highlights the divide between drivers frustrated with on-track performance and those who see long-term sustainability as the bigger win. While NASCAR is reportedly working on updates to improve short-track racing and crash resistance, McLeod’s comments suggest that some within the garage believe the current model is worth building upon rather than scrapping. The coming seasons may determine whether his optimism holds or if NASCAR will be forced into deeper changes.