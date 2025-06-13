NASCAR Team Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion After Talks Break Down

Once a staple of the NASCAR Cup Series from 2012 to 2018, BK Racing has found itself back in headlines. The team had fielded cars for drivers like Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie, and J.J. Yeley. However, that came to a shattering end. The team’s collapse in 2018 stemmed from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy triggered by owner Ronald Devon’s mounting liabilities. The organization’s assets, including its charter, were seized and sold off to Front Row Motorsports, marking a definitive end to BK Racing’s era.

Fast forward to today, and Devine is facing yet another blow: a guilty plea in federal court for tax evasion. Prosecutors say his failure to account for hundreds of thousands in payroll taxes and redirecting over $2 million into his personal ventures was the final nail in a downhill legal spiral.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ron Devine’s legal troubles deepen

Last October, respected motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass had flagged the breaking update, ” Former team owner Ron Devine has agreed to plea deal. Factual basis: “Devine did willfully fail to pay over to the Internal Revenue Service $176,144.88 in trust fund taxes due and owing to the IRS on behalf of BK Racing for the quarter ending June 30, 2017.” … Court date Jan 6.” That initial clear agreement paved the way for deeper scrutiny; this week, it culminated in court.

AD

According to an official DOJ press release, Devine, 68, entered a guilty plea this Wednesday in the Western District of North Carolina, admitting to failing to pay payroll taxes dating back to 2012. Over $2 million was siphoned into his own businesses and expenses instead of being properly remitted for Social Security, Medicare, and withholding requirements. Bob Pockrass updated the status on X, writing, “Former Cup team owner Ron Devine pleaded guilty today in federal court (the plea hearing had been postponed a few times). No sentencing date listed yet. Actual plea agreement still sealed.”

While Devine was released on bond, the charge still carries serious potential penalties: up to 5 years in prison and fines reaching 250,000 dollars. No sentencing date has been announced, and critical elements of the plea agreement remain sealed, leaving some details hidden from public view. This development comes on the heels of two massive civil judgments against Devine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earlier in 2025, the Fourth Circuit appealed a $31 million fine, finding that Devine had funneled $6 million in payments to companies and trusts tied to him, along with $11 million in outstanding debts owed by BK Racing. The bankruptcy trustee contended these transactions were improper and warranted full recovery. The court backed that argument, sharply criticizing Devine’s actions as “blatant disregard for the judicial process.”

The ruling mandates that any recovered funds go towards settling debts with creditors ranging from banks to the IRS to former BK racing employees. Still, it remains unclear whether sufficient assets exist to satisfy those claims. Then, in April, a separate $2.5 million judgment stood firm, relating to an old dispute over charter rights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taken together, Devine’s legal troubles now encompass both civil and criminal arenas, placing him at the center of one of NASCAR’s most significant financial collapses. With multiple rulings against him, Devine’s case has serious legal and financial responsibilities that come with operating a professional motorsport team. As proceedings continue, this journey serves as a cautionary tale within the business side of NASCAR.