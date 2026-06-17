NASCAR Team Shuns Traditional Corporate Sponsors to Honor Decorated World War II Hero at Coronado

NASCAR is heading somewhere it has never raced before this weekend. The Cup Series will roll onto a temporary street course built inside Naval Base Coronado, turning one of the country’s most important military installations into a race venue for the first time. Amid all the attention surrounding the historic event, Haas Factory Team has decided to use its No. 41 Chevrolet for something bigger than a sponsor activation.

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Instead of promoting a product or company, the team will carry the story of a man whose connection to the U.S. Navy started decades before he ever became president.

“This weekend, we’re proud to take the No. 41 to the track in San Diego with a special livery honoring the legacy of the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, in celebration of the U.S. Navy’s 250th Anniversary.”

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The timing is deliberate. So is the number. Cole Custer’s No. 41 Chevrolet will carry a paint scheme dedicated to Bush as part of the Navy’s year-long 250th anniversary celebration. And while most people remember Bush as America’s 41st president, this tribute focuses on the chapter that came long before politics.

On his 18th birthday in 1942, Bush enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He eventually became one of the youngest naval aviators to serve during World War II and flew 58 combat missions in the Pacific. One of those missions nearly cost him his life.

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In September 1944, Bush’s aircraft was struck by Japanese anti-aircraft fire during a bombing run. He completed the attack before bailing out over the Pacific Ocean. After hours in the water, he was rescued by the submarine USS Finback. His actions earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross.

That service record is at the heart of the No. 41 design. Haas Factory Team said the car reflects the values Bush became known for throughout his life: courage, character, leadership, and service. The partnership with Texas A&M University makes the tribute even more personal.

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Bush spent much of his post-presidency connected to the university. His presidential library, museum, and the Bush School of Government and Public Service are all located on the College Station campus. He and former First Lady Barbara Bush are also buried there.

Texas A&M, already a season-long partner on the No. 41 car, will air a special commercial during the race broadcast highlighting Bush’s military career and connection to the school.

The setting only adds to the symbolism.

NASCAR Comes to San Diego With a Historic Race and Playoff Questions Hanging Over the Garage

The George H.W. Bush tribute will be one of the most visible stories this weekend, but it won’t be the only one. Teams arriving in California are still dealing with the fallout from last Sunday’s massive crash at Pocono.

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The wreck began during Stage 2 when a chain reaction incident swept through the middle of the field. The hardest hit came when Brad Keselowski slammed into the side of Bubba Wallace’s spinning car in a violent T-bone collision that immediately raised questions about how the Next Gen car absorbed the impact.

NASCAR’s response was unusual. After the race, officials selected six cars for detailed inspections at the sanctioning body’s Research and Development Center in Concord, North Carolina. The cars driven by Kyle Larson, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, John Hunter Nemechek, and Tyler Reddick were all taken for deeper examination.

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Part of the process is routine. NASCAR regularly tears down cars to verify compliance and study crash data. But the timing has teams paying close attention.

Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet already had inspection issues before the Pocono race, resulting in the ejection of the team’s car chief. Now, several organizations are waiting to see whether the R&D findings lead to penalties.

That’s a significant concern this late in the season. A major points deduction could dramatically change the playoff picture, especially for drivers already hovering around the cut line.

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So while NASCAR prepares for its first-ever race on an active military base, the garage arrives with two very different storylines.

One is about honoring a Navy pilot who went on to become president. The other is about teams waiting to learn whether last weekend’s race could still affect their championship hopes days after the checkered flag fell.