NASCAR Team Signs Contract With Kevin Harvick’s Son Keelan to Bring Him Back in 2026

2025 felt like the year Keelan Harvick stopped being “Kevin Harvick’s kid” and started becoming a name fans circled on the calendar. The teenager stacked wins at some of the toughest short tracks in the country, outran grown veterans, and even beat his dad head-to-head, all while making it look routine.

From wire-to-wire domination at Kern Raceway to a history-making Snowflake 125 victory, Keelan’s breakout season turned heads across the NASCAR ladder. Now, with momentum firmly on his side, the next step in his development is taking shape. And it brings him right back into the Kevin Harvick Racing orbit for 2026.

Keelan Harvick set for another year

Rackley-Willie Allen Racing made it official this week, confirming that Keelan Harvick will be back for the 2026 season, continuing his rapid rise through the short-track ranks under a familiar banner.

As the team posted on social media, “NEWS: @rackley_war is set for another year of chasing wins with KPH. @KeelanHarvick returns to the RW No. 62 with plans of taking on new challenges and new tracks in 2026.”

The move comes as no surprise given how quickly the partnership has delivered results. Kevin Harvick teamed up with Rackley WAR in 2024, bringing his championship-level experience to the organization as it expanded its late model and NASCAR Truck Series ambitions.

“Teaming up with Kevin Harvick is a game-changer for us at Rackley W.A.R.,” said Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen back then. “His experience as a champion driver and owner brings an incredible amount of knowledge that will help elevate our truck program to the next level.”

By 2025, that collaboration was in full swing. Kevin was serving as a consultant for the team’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series operations while also helping shape its driver development pipeline. Keelan Harvick became a major part of that vision. Competing in both Super Late Model and Pro Late Model events, the 13-year-old showed consistent speed, racecraft well beyond his years, and an ability to adapt across different tracks and conditions. His wins and podium finishes weren’t just highlights. They were proof that the program itself was working.

At the same time, the partnership benefited on multiple fronts. While Keelan sharpened his skills in late models, Kevin Harvick also helped guide rookie Dawson Sutton in the Truck Series, blending mentorship with hands-on development. It created a rare environment where youth, experience, and structure all aligned.

Looking ahead to 2026, the focus shifts to growth. New tracks, tougher competition, and bigger challenges are all on the table for Keelan Harvick as he continues to build his résumé. Still just in his early teens, he’s already laying the foundation for a long-term racing future shaped by opportunity, preparation, and the steady influence of Kevin Harvick’s racing legacy.

A season of lessons, wins, and beating his old man

Keelan Harvick has spent much of his 2025 season racing with a unique kind of pressure. It was not just about living up to the famous Kevin Harvick name, but lining up against it on the track. And earlier this month at Five Flags Speedway, the 13-year-old added another defining chapter by winning the prestigious Snowflake 125. And in doing so, he became the youngest winner in the event’s Pro Late Model history.

Starting deep in the field, Keelan didn’t rush the moment. He methodically picked off cars, stayed clean through traffic, and waited until the race came to him. With roughly two dozen laps remaining, he made his move for the lead. And once he got there, he never looked back.

That patience was what impressed Kevin Harvick the most. Speaking after the race, the former Cup Series champion pointed to his son’s racecraft rather than just the result.

“I think when you look at the progression of just him going through traffic,” Kevin said. “When he was trying to set somebody up to pass him, all those things are the types of things that I liked about tonight. I love the fact that he won against a great field of cars. That’s what we try to do, we try to run the competitive races because you learn more.”

The Snowflake win was hardly a one-off. Throughout the year, Keelan and Kevin Harvick have crossed paths repeatedly. At Kern County Raceway Park, they split twin 75-lap features – Keelan winning one, Kevin the other. At Evergreen Speedway, Keelan finished just shy of victory while his father followed a few spots back.

Then came Hickory Motor Speedway, where Keelan left no room for debate. He dominated nearly the entire Pro Late Model feature, outrunning his dad and the field for his first CARS Tour victory. With his 2026 plans now locked in, Keelan Harvick isn’t just learning from racing Kevin Harvick.

He’s proving he can beat him.