NASCAR Team Signs Contract With Kevin Harvick’s Son Keelan To Bring Him Back In 2026

Next season feels a lot like homecoming for Keelan Harvick. At the tender age of 12, Keelan strapped into his father Kevin Harvick’s No. 62 Hunt Brothers Pizza Chevrolet for Kevin Harvick Inc. late in November 2024. That was the exact moment the NASCAR world knew that the younger Harvick was out to prove himself.

Following it up with his first limited late-model victory in 2025, leading every lap from the pole with KHI racing, this news comes from a place of little surprise. And as the now 13-year-old continues to make waves in NASCAR, this move just reinstates his budding legacy.

Keelan Harvick’s return to Rackley WAR

The news was posted on the official Rackley WAR page with great pride.

“@rackley_war is set for another year of chasing wins with KPH @KeelanHarvick returns to the RW No. 62 with plans of taking on new challenges and new tracks in 2026.”

The 13-year-old is set to reunite with his father’s operation, KHI Racing, alongside Rackley-Willie Allen Racing (Rackley War), continuing behind the wheel of the No. 62 car next year after a breakout year in full-bodied stock cars.

Keelan didn’t just show up this season; he made noise. He stacked up Pro Late Model wins, scored a headline-grabbing victory at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and came within a step of another major triumph with a runner-up finish in the Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway.

For Keelan, the move back is familiar territory. For Kevin Harvick, it carries a little extra weight. The return ties together family, history, and a program that’s played a meaningful role in his own racing journey, now with his son carving out one of his own.

Kevin Harvick’s relationship with Rackley WAR has been building for a while now.

The partnership began in 2024 and expanded into late-model entries for the 2025 season, with Kevin bringing his championship-level experience to help shape the team’s Truck Series program alongside rookie Dawson Sutton.

At the same time, Keelan was carving out his own space within the organization, competing in both Super Late Model and Pro Late Model machinery while Kevin quietly stepped into a consultant role behind the scenes on the truck side.

So when Keelan’s return to the team came into focus, it felt less like a surprise and more like the next natural step.

And after watching his son’s growth over the course of the season, Kevin didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts, the kind that make it clear this isn’t just a racing story but a proud father moment in the making.

Kevin Harvick gets real about Keelan’s progress

Keelan Harvick has spent much of his season racing against expectations and often against his own father. Earlier this month at Five Flags Speedway, he added another milestone, winning the Snowflake 125 at just 13 years old.

Starting well back in the field, Keelan stayed patient, picked his way forward, and made his move late, grabbing the lead with about two dozen laps to go and never giving it back.

That climb from the middle of the pack was what stood out most to Kevin Harvick. Watching his son time the pass and take control of the race left a strong impression, one Kevin reflected on while discussing the event with NASCAR reporter Matt Weaver.

“I think when you look at the progression of just him going through traffic,” he said. “When he was trying to set somebody up to pass him, all those things are the types of things that I liked about tonight. I love the fact that he won against a great field of cars. That’s what we try to do, we try to run the competitive races because you learn more.”

The snowflake win wasn’t an isolated moment. Throughout the year, the father and son have found themselves sharing the same race tracks and sometimes the same battles.

Their first major head-to-head was at Kern County Raceway Park in late May, where the night ended evenly split. Keelan claimed one of the twin 75-lap races, and Kevin walked away with the other.

More matchups followed. At Evergreen Speedway in Washington, Keelan finished just shy of the win, while Kevin trailed a couple of spots behind.

Then came Hickory Motor Speedway, where Keelan left little doubt. He controlled nearly the entire prolate model feature, outrunning his old man and the rest of the field to earn his first CARS Tour victory.

And with his 2026 plans in place, Keelan Harvick seems to be unstoppable.