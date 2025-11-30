NASCAR Throwback: Revisit Jeff Gordon’s Heart-Stopping Rally Flip With a WRC Champion at the Wheel

Jeff Gordon’s legendary NASCAR career is filled with unforgettable moments. Fiery on-track battles, dramatic crashes, and last-lap heroics that shaped an entire era! Fans still remember the 2012 Budweiser Shootout at Daytona, when Gordon’s contact with Kyle Busch sent his No. 24 spinning into other cars, which then hit the wall, or his hard wreck at Las Vegas in 2008 that left the garage in shreds for weeks.

But for all the chaos Gordon survived behind the wheel, none of those incidents compares to the heart-stopping ride he wasn’t even driving for… Because in 2002, during the Race of Champions, he strapped into the passenger seat of a rally car, trusting World Rally Championship legend Marcus Grönholm to handle the course. One clipped corner later, the car flipped multiple times, leaving the racing world stunned. What exactly happened?

On November 29, 2002, Jeff Gordon found himself in one of the most unexpected and dangerous moments of his storied career. As the duo sliced through the mixed-surface course, Grönholm clipped a corner just slightly wrong. The car dug in, snapped sideways, and then launched into a violent series of rolls: three and a half full flips before landing on its roof. Spectators held their breath in disbelief for a few seconds before both men emerged uninjured.

“How much did this car cost?” Gordon joked as he confirmed that he was fine.

The crash instantly became one of the most replayed moments of the 2002 event, not only because of its severity but because it involved two giants from entirely different motorsport worlds. That contrast has always been the magic of the Race of Champions. The 2002 edition (the 15th running) brought together champions from NASCAR, WRC, MotoGP, and Formula 1 to compete in identical machinery.

Drivers went through a diverse lineup of cars, including the Peugeot 206 WRC, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Group N, SEAT Córdoba WRC, and the ROC Buggy. Gordon, used to the rhythm and weight of stock cars, was thrown into a discipline where split-second throttle control and precision on loose surfaces determine survival as much as speed.

Despite the terrifying crash, Gordon handled the moment with the same professionalism that defined his NASCAR dominance. Instead of stepping back, he doubled down on the challenge. His willingness to explore different motorsport styles showed just how much he respected the craft of rally racing and how seriously he took the Race of Champions.

The event itself continued without missing a beat. Marcus Grönholm, proving exactly why he was one of rallying’s most respected names, went on to win the individual championship.

Meanwhile, Team USA, featuring Jeff Gordon, future NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, and MotoGP star Colin Edwards, captured the prestigious Nations’ Cup.

For Gordon, the 2002 rollover became one of the most memorable “off-script” moments of his career. It showed his fearlessness, curiosity, and adaptability, traits that helped define him as one of motorsport’s most versatile drivers.

That dramatic crash stands as a vivid reminder of how unpredictable cross-discipline racing can be, and how even the best in the world aren’t immune to the wild chaos of rally racing.