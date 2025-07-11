NASCAR Throwback: When Daniel Suarez Wrote History in 2022 Sonoma Race With Gritty Victory

Daniel Suárez didn’t just make history at Sonoma; he dominated the track. On June 12th, 2022, Suárez not only became the first the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, he also crushed the final 26 laps, crossing the finish line nearly four seconds ahead.

Suárez’s triumph wasn’t just a race win; it was a cultural milestone. With flags waving and cheers echoing, Suarez wrote his name into the record books, joining Legends like Juan Pablo Montoya as one of the few non-US-born drivers to claim victory in the NASCAR premier division.

Daniel Suarez’s emotional win at Sonoma

Daniel Suarez’s journey to Sonoma victory didn’t start on the Cup grid; it began nearly a decade ago in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 2016, Suarez captured the championship crown by delivering a dominant performance at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Through 133 tiring laps, fended off a fierce field and became the first Latin-American Driver to win a NASCAR national series championship. He then joined Trackhouse Racing at the team’s launch in 2021 as their sole driver, quickly embedding himself at the heart of the new organization. Trackhouse founder Justin Marks recognized Suarez’s hunger and grit, and together they built momentum.

Suarez’s breakthrough at Sonoma was 195 races in the making. Having never claimed a cup of victory before, the Mexican seized control in the final stage, expertly navigating the twisting 1.99-mile course and distancing himself from challengers like Chris Buescher. His dominance across nearly 47 of the 110 laps underscored both his skill and composure in a pressure-packed environment.

From pole-sitter Kyle Larson’s early stage win to Joey Logano’s late surge, the 350-mile race produced plenty of drama. Yet once Suarez grabbed the lead for the final time on lap 85, he steadied his pace and avoided any potential threats. His car and his nerves held strong in the closing laps, displaying the maturity of a seasoned champion.

The post-race celebration was every bit as symbolic as the victory. Daniel Suarez’s speech, partly in Spanish, honored his hard-fought journey and the unwavering faith in his Monte-Ray family and Trackhouse Racing crew. After stepping out of his car, barely able to stop the tears from rolling down his face. He said, “I have so many thoughts in my head right now. It’s been a rough journey in the Cup Series. These guys at Trackhouse Racing believe in me. All my family in Mexico still believed in me and never gave up on me. A lot of people did, but they didn’t. I’m so glad we could make it work.”

Even Suarez’s crew chief, Travis Mack, described his emotions about being a Cup-winning crew chief. For a long period, crew chief Travis Mack worked for top-tier teams like Hendrick Motorsports. And had won his first win as a crew member at Sonoma with Jeff Gordon. So this must be like déjà vu for him. “This is huge. Just taking it all in today. Really excited for Justin and Daniel, just really excited for all these team guys. I’m the lucky guy that gets to sit on top of the box and watch it all happen,” said Daniel Suarez’s crew chief.

Even Trackhouse Racing‘s owner, Justin Marks, explained what it meant for the team with Suarez becoming the first Mexican-born Driver to win a Cup race. Marks goes on to say, “To me, this is sort of a representation of what America stands for. It’s a place you can come with big dreams, and you can work hard to achieve those dreams. I always say that Daniel is one of one. A Mexican race car driver moving to America, can’t speak the language, to be a NASCAR Cup Series winner, that shows the amazing place we live.”

Ross Chastain looks back on a friendship marked by wins and milestones

Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez’s long-time Trackhouse Racing teammate, recently reflected on the pivotal moments they have shared, moments that have not only shaped their careers but also defined the early success of their team. Chastain fondly recalls the 2022 season, a breakthrough year for both drivers.

That year was marked by his maiden victory at Circuit of the Americas, quickly followed by Daniel’s unforgettable triumph at Sonoma. These wins were not just personal milestones; they came during Trackhouse Racing’s formative years and coincided with the debut of NASCAR’s Next-Gen car, making them all the more meaningful for the Chevrolet-backed team.

The Watermelon man goes on to say, “ Been four years together, my entire time at Trackhouse, and once we moved into the Concorde building, it was him (Daniel Suarez) and me. He’s the most like-minded person outside of the car. We were at the same, I feel like, parts in our careers where we had something to prove to Justin (Marks), who hired us. Both of us winning, seeing his excitement for me at COTA and then me when he won at Sonoma… just seeing that come full circle for both of us.”

Their friendship has extended well beyond the garage, even showing up in their victory celebrations. Suarez became known for smashing piñatas in Victory Lane, while Ross Chastain made headlines launching a watermelon in his signature style. Their teammate, Shane van Gisbergen, adds to the tradition with his football kick celebration, highlighting the quirky yet tight-knit bond that has become a hallmark of the Trackhouse team.

Yet in 2025, Suarez is still chasing another visit to Victory Lane. While both Ross and SVG have already secured a win and their spots in the NASCAR playoffs, Suarez remains on the hunt. With his time at Trackhouse Racing nearing its end, each race carries just a little more weight and, perhaps, a sense of unfinished business. But now, as they head to Sonoma, it is just a matter of time before Daniel Suarez recognizes his spark on this magical track that made his career.