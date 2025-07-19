NASCAR Today: Chicago’s Cold Street Racing Exit Leaves Fans Numb

Earlier this month, Trackhouse Racing’s #88 Shane van Gisbergen made history once more, sweeping both the Xfinity and Cup races from pole position in Grant Park, a rare feat matched only by Kyle Busch since 2016. SVG’s NASCAR journey started in Chicago way back in 2023, when he burst onto the scene as a debutant and stunned the world by winning in Chicago. It’s a track that he’s come to love, but that love story will end in 2025.

The engines have gone quiet in downtown Chicago, and for fans, the silence cuts deep. After three adrenaline-fueled years of transforming Grant Park into a motorsport marvel, NASCAR’s boldest urban experiment has come to a screeching halt. The NASCAR Chicago Street race won’t return in 2026, and fans are hit hard.

Chicago city officials hint at a 2027 return

The Chicago Street Race will pause in 2026 due to scheduling conflicts and pushback from city officials and residents. The race has come with big numbers: $128 million in 2024 alone. And this year, despite the wet conditions, the event drew over 50,000 fans to the heart of downtown and generated over $100 million for the local economy. It only got bigger from there; the 2024 and 2025 auditions offered unforgettable race weekends, with live music, celebrity sightings, and some of the most dramatic showdowns of the season.

The NASCAR statement said, “Following a successful three years, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will hit pause in 2026 to allow NASCAR to be responsive to residents’ and elected officials’ feedback. We will continue to work together toward a new potential date and develop a plan to further optimize operational efficiencies with the goal of the event’s return in 2027.”

Alderman of Chicago, Brian Hopkins, disclosed that the decision was primarily driven by the challenges of the calendar. He went on to say that the city provided a list of tentative dates to NASCAR, of which none of them are really working with its 2026 race season schedule. However, not returning next year does not guarantee the race will be gone for good, Hopkins assures the NASCAR community.

“Our goal is for the Chicago Street Race to return in 2027 with an event that further enhances the experience for residents and visitors alike, as we work together towards a new potential date, shorter build schedule, and additional tourism draws,” Julie Giese, NASCAR Chicago Street Race president, said in a letter sent Friday to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Chicago’s new mayor cited the race’s timing over the 4th of July, downtown closures, and holiday logistics, not to mention building and dismantling the track. A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said in a statement, “We appreciate NASCAR’s dedication to the City of Chicago and their commitment to continuing their community engagement efforts, particularly their support of STEM education for our city’s young people. We look forward to resuming discussions around a potential return of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2027.”

“To the contrary, everything I have seen so far to date is they plan to use this year off to come back harder in 2027 with something that they can hopefully lead to something more permanent, a more permanent date that will be theirs for the next five to 10 years,” Hopkins said. From seeing SVG dominate Chicago to Cody Ware’s incredibly terrifying race that raised alarm for NASCAR safety guidelines, the NASCAR fans share their grief towards losing the track in the Windy City.

NASCAR fans mourn the loss of the Windy City street race

Chicago’s 2026 NASCAR exit sent shock waves through fan communities, not just because the race was being paused, but because it was this race. The downtown course wasn’t just another addition to the calendar; it was something bold, vibrant, and unmistakably Chicago. “During this year’s race, I was telling a friend that we should go to Chicago next summer to take in the city and the street course,” one fan shared on Reddit, echoing what many had hoped would become an annual summer pilgrimage.

Instead, social media became a rolling scroll of heartbreak and humor. “It’s Chicagover,” lamented one user. While another joked, “Falling to my knees in a Walmart,” summing up the absurd emotional punch only racing fans truly understand. But even in disappointment, there was admiration: “Shame, went 2/3 years and had a great time during both. Also got a crazy cool photo in 2023 during the rainstorm.” For those who experienced the race up close, memories of Shane van Gisbergen‘s thunderous laps and Victory Lane antics, skyline backdrops, and lightning-lit clouds will be tough to top.

The fans remain proud of what Chicago brought to the table, but many aren’t entirely sold on what might come next. Rumors of San Diego inheriting the street race slot stirred mixed emotions. One fan said, “Bummer. Its location right in the middle of the city is so cool. What I’ve read about San Diego location doesn’t excite me in that regard, but hopefully the racing is good 🤞🏻.” While another added, “Should go back to Chicagoland now!” Another fan contrasted this sentiment. Annoyed by the classic oval track south of the city that once hosted NASCAR Cup Series races, a fan pointed out, “Hate that we are leaving downtown Chicago. Chicagoland probably won’t move the needle if we do indeed go there.”

Still, there is a sense of cautious optimism. “I really enjoyed the Chicago Street race. I thought it was thoroughly entertaining and helped bring NASCAR to new audiences and track styles. Glad to know, although it’s ending, we aren’t abandoning street races altogether,” one fan posted. Another one chimed in saying, “My favorite race :(“—it is clear the city has left a lasting impression. While many mourn the loss, most aren’t giving up hope, not on Chicago, and certainly not on the bold future of urban racing. The only question that beckons now is, where will NASCAR go next? Let us know what you think in the comments!