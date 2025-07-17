NASCAR Today: Daytona Rulebook Update Has Concerned Fans Insinuating Another Superspeedway Calamity

NASCAR’s heart-pounding races at superspeedways like Daytona International Speedway are a spectacle of speed and skill, but they come with risks that demand constant innovation. Since its founding in 1948, NASCAR has adapted its rules to prioritize driver safety while preserving the sport’s thrilling essence. One pivotal moment came in 1987 when Bobby Allison’s car went airborne at Talladega, prompting the introduction of restrictor plates to curb speeds at high-banked tracks.

This change reduced engine power, lowering speeds from 230-240 mph to 195-200 mph. This makes races safer but no less exciting. Another leap forward was the 1994 mandate for roof flaps, designed to keep cars grounded during spins, a response to incidents like Rusty Wallace’s 1993 crash at Daytona. As the 2025 season looms, NASCAR continues to refine its safety protocols, with recent updates focusing on the unique challenges of drafting at superspeedways.

NASCAR’s push for safety at Daytona

Arguably, the most defining moment that contributed to a safety revolution in NASCAR is Dale Earnhardt’s death. In 2001 at Daytona International Speedway, the 7-time Cup Series champion was turned into the wall head-first and suffered a basilar skull fracture, which proved to be fatal. Since then, with HANS (Head and Neck Safety) devices and the introduction of SAFER barriers, the sport has seen no on-track deaths. However, since the Next-Gen car was introduced in 2022, it has caused many drivers to tempt fate too many times.

In light of some horrifying flips at superspeedways, NASCAR has rolled out a new rule as they return to Daytona, introducing an A-post flap for drafting tracks to prevent cars from going airborne during high-speed crashes. The change, set to debut at next month’s Daytona race, was announced by Bob Pockrass on X. “NASCAR rulebook update today includes an A-post flap for drafting tracks that is designed to help keep cars on the ground. Will debut at Daytona next month.” This addition aims to disrupt airflow around the A-posts, structural pillars supporting the car’s roof, reducing lift when a car spins or is hit. A persistent issue at superspeedways is that tight packs amplify crash risks.

The rule responds to incidents like Ryan Preece’s terrifying crashes at Daytona. In August 2023, Preece’s No. 41 Ford flipped nearly a dozen times after hitting the backstretch grass, prompting NASCAR to pave that section. In the 2025 Daytona 500, Preece flipped again. In the aftermath of the incident, Ryan Preece was checked and released from the care center and went on to say, “Yeah, I don’t know if it’s the diffuser or what that makes these cars like a sheet of plywood when you walk out on a windy day. But when the car took off like that, it got real quiet. All I thought about was my daughter, so I’m lucky to walk away, but we’re getting really close to somebody not being able to, so I’m very grateful. That sucks. I mean, this thing was fast. It’s frustrating when you end your day like this.”

These crashes highlight the Next Gen car’s aerodynamic challenges, particularly its tendency to lift during spins. The A-post flap is NASCAR’s latest attempt to address this. Its effectiveness remains untested, fueling fan concerns about another potential superspeedway disaster. Preece’s 2025 crash, where his car went airborne after a head-on impact, underscored the urgency of safety improvements.

The incident, caused by a multi-car pileup on Lap 196, echoed his 2023 crash, where contact with Christopher Bell sent him tumbling. NASCAR’s response is paving the backstretch and now adding the A-post flap. This shows a commitment to safety. While NASCAR pushes for safer racing, fans are voicing skepticism about the A-post flap’s ability to prevent another calamity. Their reactions, shared across social media, range from pointed critiques to lighthearted jabs, reflecting the sport’s passionate community.

Fan reactions reflect doubt and humor

“Ryan Preece is still gonna flip.” This fan’s blunt comment captures the doubt surrounding the A-post flap, given Preece’s history of airborne crashes. His 2023 and 2025 Daytona incidents have made him a focal point for safety concerns, with fans questioning whether the new flap can counter the intense forces of superspeedway racing. Preece’s crashes, often triggered by contact in tight packs, highlight the challenge of keeping cars grounded when multiple vehicles collide at high speeds.

“I wonder if it will work or will the flat underbody set flight again because NASCAR can’t seem to understand that is one of the reasons why this car flies.” This reaction targets the Next Gen car’s flat underbody, introduced in 2022, which can trap air and create lift during spins. Fans argue that this design flaw, seen in crashes like Brandon Brown’s Talladega flip in 2022, may undermine an A-post flap’s effectiveness. The flat underbody, meant to enhance aerodynamics, has been a recurring issue, and fans doubt NASCAR’s ability to fully address it with this new rule.

“Bookmarking this when Preece inevitably takes to orbit.” With a mix of humor and cynicism, this fan predicts another Preece flip, reflecting his reputation for dramatic crashes. The term “orbit” nods to the severity of his 2023 crash, where his car rolled nearly a dozen times. Fans see Preece’s incidents as a test case for NASCAR’s safety measures, questioning whether the A-post flap can handle the unpredictable nature of superspeedway wrecks.

“I just don’t see how you can keep cars on the ground when they get knocked up into the air by other cars. Will probably work with single-car spins, but not if they get yeeted by another car.” This fan highlights the complexity of multi-car crashes, common at Daytona, where contact can launch cars skyward. The A-post flap may help with single-car spins, as seen in tests with roof flaps. But fans doubt its efficacy in chaotic pileups.

“NASCAR is making up new rules to keep our boy Preece down. I see how it is. 😤” This playful jab suggests the rule targets Preece specifically, reflecting fans’ affection for him despite his crash-prone record. Preece’s resilience, walking away from both Daytona flips, has earned him a loyal following. The comment underscores the community’s use of humor to cope with the sport’s risks while hinting at skepticism about the rule’s broader impact.

The move toward driver safety is undoubtedly a good one, but we will have to wait and see how effective this rule actually is. Do you think this will make a difference in the Next-Gen car? Let us know in the comments!