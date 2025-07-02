NASCAR Today: Noah Gragson Drops Bold Early Verdict on iRacing’s NASCAR 25 Project

In NASCAR fandom, getting a real-life, behind-the-wheel experience may feel impossible for many. Cockpits are costly, tracks are remote, and official seat time is scarce. But later this year, console and PC racers will get as close as it’s ever been outside a professional simulator. iRacing’s first standalone NASCAR title, NASCAR ’25, promises PC-grade physics and track fidelity on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam).

iRacing had obtained exclusive rights to launch the new console game after building a vibrant gaming community through their simulation platform. iRacing’s Matt Lewis revealed the game would be released during the playoffs in late September or early October. And it looks like the drivers in the Cup Series garage have tried their hands at it.

Noah Gragson is currently in the limelight not for lap times but for quipping that Chase Briscoe might need to go to Turkey for a hair transplant after fans spotted his receding hairline. And now he has weighed in on this eagerly anticipated release of the game. His off-track jabs made headlines earlier this week, but he’s saved her boldest verdict yet for the virtual cockpit.

Noah Gregson’s recent tweet. “Just played the new @iRacing NASCAR video game. I gotta say, impressed is an understatement! It is a true racing game with good physics. Haven’t played a NASCAR game this good for 10+ years. This game will revive NASCAR console gaming. I’m so hyped! Great work to everyone involved!!” That statement cuts to the heart of NASCAR ’25’s promise. A physics model honed over 15 years of PC racing, now remastered for consoles.

Though the specific setup Gragson used isn’t confirmed, the way he described his experience suggests strong feedback characteristics. Fans have been expecting something big ever since iRacing took over the exclusive NASCAR gaming rights from 704 Games under the branding of Motorsport Games. They did contribute with titles like the NASCAR Heat series and NASCAR ’21 Ignition, but that seems dated. Going by Gragson’s reaction, iRacing seems to have made all the necessary changes that the gamers had with the previous developer.

He’s not alone in his praise. Ty Majeski, the 2024 Craftsman Truck Series champion, wrote on his X, “Did some shooting for @Nascar25Game today. Even got to rip a few laps… You all are going to love it.” Majeski’s behind-the-scenes post adds further weight to the game’s realism, hinting at hands-on gameplay testing and production involvement. His endorsement signals that NASCAR ’25 isn’t a watered-down version but a step up from the previous iteration.

Console scarcity and the race against delisting

While anticipation mounts for NASCAR ’25, digital storefronts have begun pulling legacy NASCAR titles. As of December 21, 2023, Motorsport Games announced the delisting of all previous NASCAR console games due to license expiration. Titles like NASCAR The Game: Inside Line, NASCAR The Game: 2013, and NASCAR Rivals (2022) remain available now, but their days are numbered.

Collectors and preservationists are racing to archive these games. Backing up downloads, capturing multiplayer sessions, and hosting community-run servers. For many, those legacy titles represent snapshots of eras. EA Sports late-’90s NASCAR 98–2001 series, Papyrus’ 2002–2003 seasons, and the early-2010s “The Game” franchise, which brought deeper physics and licensed presentation to console racers.

Looking beyond nostalgia, fans are keeping a close eye on iRacing’s post-launch roadmap. While specific DLC content hasn’t been confirmed, developer diaries have hinted at future updates and seasonal content. Based on iRacing’s existing PC model, features like real-time events, leaderboard challenges, and potential classic car packs are likely. As the console era resets this fall, the countdown to NASCAR ’25 represents not just a reboot but a moment to redefine virtual stock-car racing for the decade ahead.