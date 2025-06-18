NASCAR Today: Spire Motorsports Hits Carson Hocevar With $50K Disciplinary Fine Following Mexico Uproar

Spire Motorsports has taken internal action following backlash against Carson Hocevar after the 22-year-old Driver made an offensive remark about Mexico during a Twitch live stream. The comment came ahead of NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series event in Mexico City, which was largely embraced by fans and teams alike. Hocevar, during the live stream, stated that Mexico was “such a sh——,” and his team, Spire Motorsports, have now taken a hard stance against it.

Though Hocevar apologized publicly on Sunday night, the team initiated a review of the incident. On Monday, the team announced that Hocevar would be fined $50,000 and required to complete cultural sensitivity and bias awareness training. NASCAR confirmed that it had been in close consultation with the team throughout the process and does not plan to issue any further penalties at this time.

Spire Motorsports’ statement and resolution

Spire Motorsports announced that the fine will be distributed across three Mexican nonprofit organizations: Cruz Roja Mexicana (Mexican Red Cross), Un Kilo de Ayuda (a nonprofit combating childhood malnutrition and supporting early-childhood development in rural communities), and Fondo Unido México (funding local NGOs that improve education, health, and housing). In a formal statement, the team underscored that the decision reflects its organizational values.

“These actions are consistent with Spire Motorsports’ core value of RESPECT, which is something we proudly display on every race car, team uniform, trackside hauler, and digital channel. Respect is not a slogan. It is a daily expectation that we “walk the walk” in how we speak, compete, and serve the communities that welcome our sport.”

The team added on to this, saying, “Carson Hocevar’s recent comments made during the livestream fell short of that standard. They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or NASCAR. He has acknowledged his mistake publicly, and his prompt, sincere apology demonstrated personal accountability. We now take this additional step to underscore that words carry weight, and respect must be lived out loud.”

The team also ensured that NASCAR had been kept informed throughout the process and was aligned with the outcome. The goal, according to the statement, is to use this moment to reinforce the sport’s commitment to inclusion and global growth.

“Spire Motorsports has informed NASCAR of these penalties, and NASCAR has confirmed that our team-imposed discipline satisfies the sanctioning body’s requirements. Together, we remain committed to showcasing NASCAR’s global growth, celebrating the passionate Mexican fanbase we experienced firsthand last weekend, and ensuring every member of our organization treats hosts, competitors, and communities with dignity. We look forward to turning the page by racing hard, representing our partners, and living our values on and off the track.”

Meanwhile, Hocevar has retracted his previous statement since his trip to Mexico. After deleting the controversial Twitch stream, he also acknowledged his mistake with an update on X.

Carson Hocevar’s apology and reflection

Even before the team announced the penalties, the No. 77 Driver, who had a clash with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. yet again, had already addressed the situation publicly on Instagram. In a written statement, the 2024 NASCAR Rookie of the Year acknowledged the misstep and offered a detailed apology that emphasized his inexperience and initial misconceptions.

“Maybe a kid that had never been out of the country until Thursday should ever give an opinion about what any place is like other than Portage, Michigan. When I answered that question on a stream, I was skeptical about the trip so far and believed everything I read or heard about Mexico City from people who more than likely also had never been here.”

Hocevar went on to describe a change in perspective after engaging with the city and its fan base, saying, “Now that I’ve actually left my hotel a couple times and raced here in front of some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen, my opinion has changed. I am embarrassed by my comments, by the race I ran, and I may have to move here to hide out from Ricky [Stenhouse] anyway (referring to incident with the driver of the #47 car).”

He concluded by positioning the incident as part of his ongoing development, both as a driver and as an individual. “Count this as another lesson for me in a season I’ve learned so much. Don’t believe everything you hear without seeing it yourself. If anyone should give anyone or any place the benefit of the doubt, it’s me. I’m sorry, Mexico City. Consider me an ally going forward and an example of getting off Twitch and seeing things with my own two eyes.”

Although there had been speculation about potential NASCAR-level penalties, the sanctioning body has confirmed that it collaborated with Spire Motorsports during the disciplinary process and does not intend to take further action.