Unraveling a multi-billion-dollar enterprise can give goosebumps. That is happening in the NASCAR lawsuit, as the federal court picks apart the stock car racing body’s financial assets. And as the charter trials progress, the more evidence of ‘monopolistic practices’, the primary basis of the lawsuit, we discover. The latest evidence concerns NASCAR’s crippling losses in twin experimental races and also the control of Cup teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR lawsuit exposes authoritarian dilemma

“Steve O’Donnell says NASCAR lost $55 million on the Chicago street race through three years and $6 million on the Mexico City race in one year, numbers Jeffrey Kessler appeared to ask for to suggest to the jury that it’d be hard for a competitor to exist given financial hurdles,” journalist Adam Stern wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR is owned by Jim France and his family. In the ongoing NASCAR lawsuit, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have already divulged massive profits incurred by the sport. According to attorney Jeffrey Kessler, almost $400 million was paid to the France Family Trust over three years. A 2023 evaluation by Goldman Sachs exposed NASCAR’s worth as $5 billion. The pretrial discovery process revealed that NASCAR made more than $100 million in 2024.

Seemingly to protect these towering assets, NASCAR works hard to be a monopolistic entity. That involves prohibiting its chartered race teams from participating in rival series. According to NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell‘s testimony, partnering with Speedway Motorsports involved exclusivity clauses preventing other stock car series from racing at SMI’s venues. In fact, one of the demands that the Race Team Alliance presented to NASCAR in 2024 involved a more competitive landscape. However, NASCAR had other plans, as the NASCAR lawsuit revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When reminded the Mexico City race came at additional costs to the teams, and that NASCAR removed the three-strike provision that allowed team owners to vote down changes they don’t agree to, O’Donnell said if teams could vote on it, they wouldn’t have went to Mexico and the media rights deal wouldn’t have been as big,” journalist Toby Christie wrote.

This evidence of curtailing the race teams’ power further axed the sport’s defense in the NASCAR lawsuit. As the case divulged more details, the federal judge also issued a warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A call for a faster proceeding

After all, Michael Jordan launched the NASCAR lawsuit back in October 2024. So all the bitter exchanges, animosity, and revelation of jaw-dropping text messages that happened in one year and two months are unraveling slowly. However, the steady release of pent-up emotions is not helping the jury of the lawsuit, as federal judge Kenneth D. Bell pointed out. On the fourth day of the trial, Judge Bell waited for the jury to leave the courtroom. Once they did, he told both sides that they needed to hurry up because a third week of this trial would not work. And the jury would be very upset with everybody.

“Judge Bell has issued a warning to both sides to pick up the pace,” Toby Christie of Racing America reported. “The trial cannot drag to three weeks long, or the jury will revolt. He says both sides need to instruct their witnesses to just quickly answer hard questions instead of trying to deny obvious facts, and that exhibits need to stop beating horses past their death date.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge may not appreciate witnesses who refuse to answer questions. In response, Judge Bell could even intervene and get witnesses to answer more directly himself. Multiple reports from the courtroom say that he could also institute a clock for witnesses to speed things along.

Evidently, the NASCAR lawsuit is getting more intense by the day. As Judge Bell calls for a faster pace, more jaw-dropping revelations may come to us soon.