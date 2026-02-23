Calls Grow for Tony Stewart’s Ally to Make NASCAR Return After Smoke’s Record-Breaking Daytona Entry

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Truck Series – Qualifying Feb 13, 2026 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Truck Series driver Tony Stewart during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20260213_mjr_su5_020

When RAM announced its Free Agent program for its No. 25 Ram 1500 truck in November, CEO Tim Kuniskis had said that the goal was to have “larger-than-life personalities” sit in it. And that dream was accomplished already in the first race at Daytona, when RAM plans aligned perfectly with Tony Stewart’s NASCAR return to make it a grand affair. After seeing the impact of that seat, a lot of drivers are eyeing it, including Stewart’s dirt racing ally.

When Kaulig Racing teased the next unknown entry in the Free Agent seat, Rico Abreu had a cheeky response as he wrote,

“Where do I send my resume? I’ll handle wrestling a 🐏 no problem.”

Fans are in full support of Rico Abreu’s return to NASCAR, days after his professional partner, Tony Stewart, did the same in the Truck Series and brought them the best viewership in ten years.

A three-time Cup Series and an IndyCar champion, Stewart was sitting in a truck after more than two decades under the program at Daytona. It was the race that broke a 10-year record for the Truck Series and had the most viewed NASCAR Truck race since 2016.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Truck Series – Fresh From Florida 250 Feb 13, 2026 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA The damaged truck of NASCAR Truck Series driver Tony Stewart 25 pits after crashing during the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA.

As per FOX Sports PR, the viewership jumped from 1.01 million to 1.38 making a significant 37 percent jump. The race saw peak viewership from 9:45 PM to 10:00 PM ET, with over 1.6 million. With that said, one should not be surprised if Kaulig Racing brings another veteran racer in Abreu, who is also Stewart’s partner in Sprint racing.

Interestingly, Chris Rice, Kaulig Racing’s CEO, responded to Abreu’s tweet and said, “I know a guy!!!”

Even though Rico Abreu is not a full-time racing driver currently, he carries ample experience from his 26 Truck Series races from 2015 to 2017, 14 ARCA Menards Series East races, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East from the same time.

Besides this, the 34-year-old driver from California is also a midget specialist, having won the 2014 USAC National Midget Series championship.

So, do all of these hints mean we could see Abreu within the next few outings? Fans surely want to.

Fans react to Rico Abreu-Kaulig Racing links

After noticing Rico Abreu’s tweet, a fan wrote as he wanted the move to take place, “Can we please see this happen?”

Would love to see @Rico_Abreu !! That would be very cool! @KauligRacing,” another fan wrote, reflecting the same sentiment.

Another fan asked Rico about his racing experience, “Have you ever done any asphalt? Would love to see it.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NextEra Energy Resources 250 Feb 18, 2016 Daytona Beach, FL, USA NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu during practice for the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9385948

“Dover? Texas? Martinsville?” another fan asked him about the choice of tracks, particularly the short track types, given Rico Abreu is a short track expert.

Another fan wrote, as he expects Rico Abreu to see in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026, “Be sic to see you in a truck again, bro. I don’t think you had enough time to get the hang of the trucks.”

As fan demand for his return intensifies, an official announcement for the 34-year-old Californian may be on the horizon.