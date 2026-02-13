Greg Biffle’s ‘Heir’ Admits Nervousness Hours Before NASCAR Debut at Daytona Superspeedway

When Greg Biffle tragically passed away, Cleetus McFarland initially wanted to walk away from racing. But McFarland, who’s been like an heir to Biffle due to the close grassroots connection between them in the past year, had a change of mind to keep Biffle’s legacy alive. He’s now gearing up to make his Truck series debut at Daytona in a few hours, and he’s far from confident in front of the intimidating superspeedway.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

McFarland is nervous

McFarland appeared in the recent Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, where he opened up about his upcoming Truck Series stint. This was when the ARCA driver admitted his tense state of mind for the race.

“I’m only slightly nervous about the Truck because of all the talk of the trucks getting light in the back and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, if he’s on your tail, you know, and he punches you on the left side,'” McFarland said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, McFarland, who considered the late NASCAR driver, Greg Biffle, as a leading light, spoke about how the ARCA cars are different from those of NASCAR Trucks when it comes to driving style, engines, suspension, and racing strategy.

“And I’m like, ‘Damn, the ARCA does not do that.’ The ARCA cars are so planted. At least mine is. So, I’m a little nervous, but worst case, just gonna have to drive it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 14: Garrett Michell 30 Kenetix Ford aka Cleetus McFarland prepares to enter his race car during practice for the ARCA Menards Series Chilli s Ride the Dente 250 on February 14, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire

Cleetus McFarland will drive the #4 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports at the Daytona race on Saturday. However, his ride is part-time as he also has a contract with Rette Jones Racing for their #30 Ford Mustang GT in the ARCA Menards Series East.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old comes with just five ARCA races to his name before he moves to the Truck Series. Last year, he participated in four ARCA Menards Series races, claiming two Top 10s and one ARCA Menards Series East race.

Besides racing, McFarland is a full-time YouTuber who started his YouTube channel back in 2009. Six years later, he adopted the moniker Cleetus McFarland and currently has 4.6 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to 2026, McFarland is a NASCAR driver, thanks to the confidence Greg Biffle instilled in him.

Cleetus McFarland’s connection with Greg Biffle

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleetus McFarland and Greg Biffle met in mid-2024 when Biffle competed in one of McFarland’s signature Crown Victoria races at Stafford Speedway. Prior to this, they worked together during Hurricane Helene in North Carolina that year.

This strengthened their relationship, and it later reached professional mentorship, where Biffle mentored McFarland. Speaking about his connection with the late Biffle, the 30-year-old said:

“I didn’t know Greg that long compared to a lot of people, but when we met a year and a half ago, it was obvious that we were the same person. . . Our number one favorite thing was our families, but our other two favorite things were helicopters and Crown Vics. I don’t think I’ve ever met anybody that has those two things in common with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragically, Greg Biffle and his family were flying to Florida to visit McFarland, and this was when their plane crashed on December 18, 2025, leaving all the passengers dead. By ‘being like Biff’, McFarland continues to race to honor his late friend.