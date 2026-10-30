NASCAR Truck Series Hit With Shock Departure as Veteran Team Owner Confirms Martinsville Farewell

After almost a decade of building Hill Motorsports from scratch, Timmy Hill is stepping away from ownership, and Martinsville will be where it ends. This is where he got his first taste of the NASCAR Truck Series competition in 2019. Seven years later, the same track will host Hill’s final scheduled race as a team owner. The decision marks a significant change for the veteran driver, who now wants to put his attention back behind the wheel.

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“A new chapter is ahead. Martinsville will be my final scheduled race as a team owner. I’m incredibly grateful for the people, memories, and support we’ve had. For now, my focus shifts back to where it all started, driving. Those plans coming soon. Excited for what’s next!” the statement read.

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Hill announced the decision on X, confirming that the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville would be his final scheduled event as a team owner. He also made clear that he has no plans to walk away from racing. After balancing driving with running an organization, Hill wants to focus on getting back behind the wheel.

That makes the announcement a significant moment for Hill Motorsports. The family-run team gave the Maryland native a chance to build something of his own, with his younger brother, Tyler, involved from the start.

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Hill founded the organization in 2019, entering the Truck Series with the No. 56 Chevrolet. Martinsville was the team’s first stop, making its appearance a fitting place for Hill’s ownership chapter to reach its scheduled end. Both brothers shared driving duties during the team’s early days.

The No. 56 also held family history. Their father, Jerry Hill, had raced with the same number in ARCA and several NASCAR Winston Cup Series events during the 1990s. Timmy and Tyler were therefore carrying forward something their father had started when they launched their own team.

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Their debut season brought some encouraging results. Timmy made five Truck Series starts and finished fifth at Martinsville, earning the first top-five result of his NASCAR career. Tyler made four starts, with an 11th-place finish at Kentucky Speedway as his best result.

Building a team, however, meant taking on responsibilities beyond racing. Sponsorship, funding, equipment, and personnel all needed attention, often alongside Hill’s own driving commitments.

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The team continued to grow over the following seasons. In 2022, Hill returned to a full-time driving schedule. The organization later shifted back to a single-truck operation, allowing it to focus its resources on the No. 56 entry.

The workload, though, was especially demanding because Hill Motorsports operated with a very small crew. In 2025, Motorsport.com reported that its full-time staff consisted of Hill, crew chief Terry Elmore, and mechanic Jim Marks. Hill had also cited sponsorship challenges and family commitments when explaining why the team had scaled back its schedule that season.

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Coble Enterprises became an important supporter, while UNITS Moving & Portable Storage continued its partnership into 2026. The company backed the team for a fifth consecutive season, sponsoring four races: Darlington, Bristol, Charlotte, and Martinsville.

Martinsville was already included in the sponsorship schedule before Hill made his announcement. The No. 56 Toyota Tundra will also carry support from UNITS and Toys for Tots for the event.

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Hill Motorsports had planned a 17-race Truck Series schedule for 2026, announced in January. Coble Enterprises returned as the primary sponsor, with veteran crew chief Terry Elmore leading the team.

That was a step up from 2025, when Hill made eight Truck Series starts and recorded a best finish of eighth at Darlington. The expanded schedule gave the No. 56 team more opportunities to compete.

Results this season have been mixed. Hill finished 14th at Darlington in March before placing 16th in the Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23. Martinsville will now be his final scheduled race as the team’s owner.

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Martinsville will be the end of his scheduled ownership run, at the same track where Hill Motorsports first entered the Truck Series. What happens to the No. 56 operation is still unknown. Hill, meanwhile, is preparing for a return to driving.