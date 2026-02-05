Internet Celebrity to Apply for NASCAR Ride Days After Almost Quitting Racing Over Greg Biffle Tragedy

When Greg Biffle died on December 18, 2025, along with his family and friends, it sent shockwaves across the motorsports fraternity. But among others, the one who was hurt the most was YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, who had grown to share a deep bond with the late legend. At the time, the situation turned so tragic for him that he wanted to walk away from racing. However, as he copes with the loss, things seem to change for the better.

Cleetus McFarland is ready to race again

McFarland recently took to his official Facebook account and wrote that he wants to test and apply for the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports. This comes after McFarland raced in the ARCA series last year.

“Guys… I’ll be testing next week to see if I’m eligible for some @nascar truck racing!!!” McFarland wrote. “That’s all I can say for now, but it’s all possible because of @blackriflecoffee and @bruntworkwear supporting me on this opportunity! @niecemotorsports has the truck ready for some testing I’m FIRED UP!!”

As per initial reports, McFarland would test the #4 Chevrolet Silverado RST Truck at Rockingham Speedway to get approval for the 2026 NASCAR season. The renowned social media star already has experience racing in a handful of races in ARCA and Drag Racing.

He participated in four ARCA Menards Series races last year, driving the #30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing, and one ARCA Menards Series East race. As things stand, Cleetus McFarland wants to gather more racing experience by giving the Truck Series a shot this season.

McFarland’s trying to live up to Biffle’s ideals and keep his legacy alive. During the annual preseason ARCA Menards Series test, he delivered a heartfelt tribute to Biffle, as the rear quarter panel of his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford carried a message: “Be Like Biff.”

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, is a renowned YouTuber and a racing driver with over 4.63 million subscribers on YouTube, and over four million on Facebook and Instagram combined.

Last year, when he was making his ARCA debut at Daytona, Biffle was his advisor. The two had grown close over the past year. In fact, Biffle was en route to McFarland’s residence when the tragic plane crash took place. Which is why his death affected McFarland so deeply that he initially claimed he didn’t want to race anymore.

Cleetus McFarland nearly left racing after Greg Biffle’s tragedy

Greg Biffle, the former Cup Series champion, lost his life just at the age of 55 when the airplane they were in crashed while trying to land, citing mechanical failures. Biffle’s wife Cristina Grossu, daughter Emma, and son Ryder all died in the accident.

As McFarland heard about the accident, he was taken aback by his mentor’s death. However, he gathered all his courage and decided to continue racing, citing Biffle as the former NASCAR driver would have wanted him to continue racing.

“Greg Biffle, my mentor, passed away last month, so things are going to be a lot different,” said McFarland. “I’ll admit to you guys that a month ago when everything happened, I didn’t want to ever step foot in a NASCAR garage again. I didn’t want to race. Now that some time has passed. I have realized what would The Biff want. He would want me to continue racing and trying to climb the ladder in NASCAR.”

Now, nearly one and a half months after Greg Biffle passed, Cleetus McFarland has decided to enter NASCAR in the Truck Series. His eligibility to drive the Niece Motorsports truck this season now rests in the hands of NASCAR’s officials.