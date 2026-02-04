Questions Raised Over NASCAR Team’s Leadership as National Television Antics Go Viral

The Race for the Seat show by Kaulig Racing has got the fans talking, but not for good reasons. The winner of the show will take one of the seats in Kaulig’s RAM truck. But as the fans watch it, more than the drivers, it’s the team’s antics that have come to everyone’s notice.

Kaulig’s show receives unwanted attention

RAM, from its official YouTube channel and FS1, released six episodes of the show. While the fans were generally satisfied with the show, they noted that the leadership’s behavior fell short of expectations.

“Anyone watch the series on Youtube? Is it just me or does the whole Kaulig leadership team come across a little odd. Really not a fan of Chris Rice after watching it, just not what I would expect from a president level leader,” said a Reddit user.

Since the show started, it has received a lot of backlash about how the team is focusing the limelight on itself rather than its drivers.

TRICON Garage spotter Nick Payne also said, “These aren’t random kids/guys off the street. These are legitimate and accomplished race car drivers.. ARCA winners, CARS Tour champs, Martinsville LMSC winners, multi-generation families, etc. And yet almost none of that story gets told. Not even a mention. They don’t even call the drivers by their last names at times, and you have a Huffman, Fryar, Christopher, etc in the field.”

Amid the leadership, CEO Chris Rice is getting special criticism, with fans mentioning how the Kaulig official loves being the center of attention.

Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 22: Chris Rice Left, Team President of Kaulig racing talks to the owner of Kaulig Racing Matt Kaulig before the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 on April 22, 2023, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL.

A show that was prepared for the driver and for the competition, fans argued that Rice has taken most of the limelight. Even though he has been at the helm of Kaulig Racing‘s growth since 2016, it was something the fans did not expect to come from a ‘person of his level.’ As a leader, fans expected him to lead from the front, but in reality, they found him taking all the limelight.

Given Dana White, the UFC Chief Executive Officer, is the executive producer, and Jacob Lofland as the host, the NASCAR fans expected the show to be more focused on the drivers in competition for the full-time seat in the #14 RAM 1500 Truck for the 2026 season. Fans were quick to share their sentiment to the Reddit user’s comment.

Fans shared their reactions on Kaulig and Rice

A fan mentioned how the drivers were acting according to the camera. He also mentioned how Chris Rice was a centre of attention. “They’re playing it up for the cameras, but Rice has always been a little animated from what I can tell from his weekly call-ins on SiruisXM.”

Another fan shared another interesting feedback on Rice, as he was someone who knew about him long way back. Here’s what he wrote, “Surprised some of y’all are just now finding out how much Chris Rice loves being the center of attention.”

“I had high hopes for that show, but after the first episode I feel kind of let down. Now I just want to know who got the ride without all the nonsense and drama,” wrote a fan, calling out the show and sharing his disappointment.

Another fan wrote about an old NASCAR incident involving Ty Dillon and William Byron’s crash at Daytona last year, and mentioned how Chris Rice acted on it. He wrote, “I thought Chris Rice was full of shit the moment he went on Sirius and defended his spotter after the Ty Dillon/William Byron crash, then hours later after the spotter arrived at Talladega was told he was fired.”

Someone wrote about the production of the show, involving all Kaulig, Stellantis, and General Motors, “I am enjoying the content that unintentionally highlights how questionable it was for Stellantis to partner with Kaulig. The fact that Kaulig thought they would continue receiving GM support for their cup effort while they built up the Ram truck program shows how out of touch they are.”

“Chris isn’t a horrible guy, but he is a bit odd. And he is absolutely his own biggest fan. To be fair though, a lot of exec/director level people in racing are like that,” wrote another fan, sharing a sketch on the type of person Chris Rice is.

The show will have two more episodes before finalizing the driver, who will take the wheel alongside Daniel Dye in the #10 Truck, Brenden Queen in the #12 Truck, and Justin Haley in the #16 Truck.

