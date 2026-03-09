US Marine Veteran Makes Humble Plea for NASCAR Sponsorship, Announcing Return at San Diego Naval Base

NASCAR‘s newest experiment at San Diego is attracting a lot of attention. The Coronado naval base is turning out to be a perfect example for NASCAR to connect with American audiences and their patriotic feelings. So it feels almost poetic and a full-circle moment when a US Marine veteran decides to join in and race as a show of appreciation for his fellow soldiers.

US Marine Christopher Tate requests sponsors to help him

The 2026 season and the addition of San Diego have given the first active-duty US Marine, Christopher Tate, a chance for a full-circle moment in his racing career. Returning to NASCAR after two years, he has the opportunity to make his debut in the Truck Series at the Coronado Naval Base.

But racing in any series, especially one as popular as NASCAR, requires sponsorship and a lot of strong backing. Hence, Tate is requesting sponsors to help him participate in the race and dedicate his performance to the fellow veterans who will be watching him drive laps around Coronado.

“To make this race happen, I’m actively looking for partners and sponsors who want to be part of something bigger than just a logo on a race truck. This event will have national attention, passionate NASCAR fans, and a powerful story behind it. If you or your company want to be part of this mission and help make this opportunity a reality, I’d love to connect,” he tweeted on X.

The race is going to take place on June 19, 2026, on San Diego Military Day. As of now, Christopher Tate has not released any information about the team or sponsors that have approached him with this opportunity. However, considering the popularity of the Truck Series and its habit of bringing in drivers from unique backgrounds, his participation is no surprise.

Tate joined hands with Fast Track Racing in 2024 to race in the ARCA Menards Series. He posted a P10 finish in both the ARCA Menards Series East and the ARCA Menards Series at the Iowa Speedway. Since then, he has been trying to break into racing full time.

While Tate is the first active-duty veteran in the NASCAR series, he is not the only one. Multiple famous personalities have been involved in NASCAR after their time with the US military.

NASCAR and the US Military: a long-standing story

It is no secret that NASCAR has some close ties to the US military. Multiple events in sports history aim to celebrate and pay respect to US veterans. Last year’s NASCAR Troops to the Track, presented by Chevrolet, was one such initiative that was hosted by the sport to pay tribute to the men and women in the US military.

But many veterans have also been in NASCAR. Red Byron is one such example. The winner of the first Cup Series championship was an engineer on a B-24 Liberator bomber. Byron was seriously injured during World War II. However, it was his dream to compete in NASCAR, which he made sure to complete with a leg brace to assist him.

Similarly, Henry ‘Smokey’ Yunick was also a US Army bomber crewman. He used to fly the B-17 Flying Fortress in WWII, completing over 50 missions in Europe. He would go on to win two championships in NASCAR as a mechanic in 1951 and 1952 and claim victory at the 1960 Indianapolis 500.

However, the most popular name in the NASCAR garage was Bud Moore. In 1943, he was drafted into service at the age of 18. Serving under General George S. Patton, he was a machine gunner who took part in several D-Day invasions. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and five Purple Hearts.

As a crew chief in NASCAR, his career earned him a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Throughout his time in NASCAR, he won three championships as a crew chief with 63 victories. Moore was added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.

There is no doubt that Christopher Tate is going to find himself a lot of supporters for his 2026 campaign in San Diego. It will be an amazing moment for both NASCAR and the US military to watch him drive at the Coronado Naval Base.