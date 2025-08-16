NASCAR 25: Dale Jr Strikes the ‘Nostalgia’ Chord in Fans With Promised Soundtrack

Soundtracks have long pumped up NASCAR games, setting the tone for high-speed action and player immersion. Back in 1997, NASCAR 98 featured Molly Hatchet’s “Flirtin’ with Disaster,” a track that became synonymous with virtual racing battles and even influenced real-world driver playlists, like those of Dale Earnhardt Sr. during his dominant years.

As the years passed, NASCAR games continued to lean on rock, country, and energetic electronic tracks to capture the thrill of the track. NASCAR Thunder 2003 and NASCAR Heat 2 introduced players to adrenaline-pumping songs from artists like Kid Rock and Fuel, further reducing the gap between gaming and the racing world. And then Dale Earnhardt Jr. took on the next task.

Earnhardt Jr took the wheel on curating the music for NASCAR 25, drawing from fan suggestions and collaborating with Cup drivers Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace. The game, launching October 14, 2025, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, boasts a deep career mode starting in ARCA and spanning all four national series, plus online multiplayer with up to 40 cars.

This soundtrack fills a gap left by recent titles, blending genres to mirror the sport’s diverse fanbase and boost replay value. As Dale Jr. put it, “We tried to have a lot of different genres represented… rap, rock, country, and a little bit of history and nostalgia mixed in as well.” But how does it really hit that nostalgic sweet spot? Let’s find out.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has fans reminiscing with the NASCAR 25 soundtrack, packing 28 tracks that echo classic gaming vibes while introducing fresh beats. The official reveal came via an X post from @Nascar25Game, showcasing the full playlist on Spotify and highlighting System of a Down’s “Hypnotize” as a standout opener. This choice, along with inclusions like Breaking Benjamin’s “Awaken,” ties back to Dale Jr.’s vision of mixing history with modern energy, much like how “Flirtin’ with Disaster” defined NASCAR 98 and sparked lifelong fan connections to the series.

🎶Your official NASCAR 25 Soundtrack is here!🎧 pic.twitter.com/MtRYS5wAX0

— NASCAR 25 Game (@Nascar25Game) August 15, 2025

He elaborated on the process, saying, “The great thing about being asked to be involved in this is I get to kind of go on this ride to learn about how you get the rights to these songs, what does that cost? How expensive is it?” Challenges arose, especially with hip-hop clearances, leading to just one such track despite efforts for more, like a Lil Wayne song that fell through due to sampling rights and budget limits.

This curation, inspired by his own gaming memories from EA titles, aims to create similar breakthroughs for indie artists while evoking the thrill of past NASCAR soundtracks that shaped driver and fan tastes alike. Over on Reddit, the r/NASCAR community lit up with takes on the playlist, blending excitement and critique in true fan fashion.

Fans are revving up the playlist

One fan couldn’t hide their thrill. “I just KNEW it was gonna be Hypnotize as the opener when Jr said it was System of a Down. I’m so f—— stoked!!” This reaction ties straight to Dale Jr.’s tease on “The Dale Jr. Download,” where he revealed the band’s track as a key feature, building hype since July 30, 2025. System of a Down’s rock edge recalls how bands like Breaking Benjamin appeared in earlier racing games, pulling in non-traditional NASCAR crowds and boosting sales for titles like Madden, which Dale Jr. cited as influencing his music library.

Another commenter shared a heartfelt nod. “It brings me immense joy to know another generation of kids playing a sports game will get to go through the later realization that a song they grew up hearing really didn’t fit lyrically in that game.” This speaks to the quirky tradition in NASCAR games, like Sheryl Crow’s “Real Gone” in Cars tie-ins or Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” in Thunder 2003, where lyrics often clashed with gameplay but stuck in memories. With tracks like Chevelle’s “The Clincher” echoing Madden 2005, it ensures NASCAR 25 continues that legacy of unexpected discoveries.

A lighthearted jab came through. “Should’ve included Ride the Dente 😅” This pokes fun at the absence of certain anthems, perhaps riffing on Chili’s “Ride the ‘Dente” as a meme from fan-suggested lists on X. It highlights how Dale Jr.’s November 11, 2024, call for song ideas sparked wild proposals, including nods to drivers like Austin Dillon‘s aggressive style, underscoring the community’s role in shaping expectations.

Someone praised a personal favorite. “Cool as f—, he got the dangerous summer on it though. That s— was my soundtrack in high school.” The Dangerous Summer’s “Dream” fits Dale Jr.’s push for indie acts, as he noted on X about giving them a “big break.” Bands like this have roots in mid-2000s emo scenes, much like how Have Mercy draws from similar eras, connecting to fans who grew up with soundtracks from games like Tony Hawk that blended punk and racing vibes.

“After I found out Dale Jr. had some input on the soundtrack, I was holding out hope Twenty One Pilots would somehow make the cut after I found out he likes them enough to have them play at his birthday party in 2014 lol.” Dale Jr.’s 2014 bash indeed featured the band, as reported on NASCAR.com, showing his eclectic tastes that influenced selections like Royal Blood. Though they didn’t make it, his involvement with drivers like Blaney for rock picks keeps that personal touch alive.