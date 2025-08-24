NASCAR 25 Left Fans Disappointed as Daytona Reveal Keeps Christopher Bell in Veil

The road to NASCAR 25 has been a rollercoaster for fans. Announced in October 2023, the game signaled a new era of NASCAR video games, transitioning from motorsport games to iRacing as the exclusive developer. And now with the release date set for October, anticipation has been revving high as gamers get ready to jump into multiplayer showdowns, among other features.

But that excitement hit a bump during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 cover reveal on August 23 at Daytona International Speedway. While the Hendrick Motorsport and Team Penske drivers were front and center, fans quickly noticed that a certain Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s face remained hidden, sparking a flood of criticism online.

NASCAR 25 set for October 14 release!

NASCAR 25, developed by iRacing, is set to redefine the NASCAR gaming experience on consoles. This highly anticipated title features the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series, offering players a comprehensive racing simulation.

The game boasts a robust career mode, allowing players to start in the ARCA Menards Series and progress through the ranks by making strategic decisions, managing teams, and upgrading equipment.

And now, just a month and a half away from its launch, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell are shifting from the track to the spotlight as the cover stars of the upcoming video game, actress Monika Palumbo revealed ahead of Friday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Slated for release on October 14, NASCAR 25 marks the return of NASCAR to home consoles for the first time since NASCAR 21: Ignition hit shelves on October 28, 2021.

Fans eager to get their hands on the game can look forward to pre-orders opening in mid-September. Reflecting on the moment during the unveil at the Daytona infield stage, William Byron couldn’t hold back his smile. He said, “It’s really special. That’s how I got started, through gaming, and then iRacing down the road. I don’t think as a kid, I would have ever dreamed I’d be on the cover of a video game, so this is a very, very kind of out-of-body experience.”

Notably, this will be the first console game developed by iRacing, a name synonymous with realistic racing simulation. William Byron, who has tested parts of the game over the past few months, added, “I think the game’s gonna be really exciting. I had a chance to play some of the gameplay over the last couple months, and I’m looking forward to it. iRacing has done a lot of work with it.”

Additionally, the players can engage in quick races, season modes, and online multiplayer for competitive racing. Developed on Unreal Engine 5, NASCAR 25 promises enhanced graphics and physics, delivering an immersive and realistic racing experience. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. And NASCAR fans loved it all except for one thing: Christopher Bell’s face getting covered.

Fans rally against the poster while defining Bell

The excitement surrounding the NASCAR 25 cover reveal quickly hit a snag for fans when it became clear that Christopher Bell’s face was obscured. While William Byron and Ryan Blaney appeared front and center, Bell’s partial concealment left many viewers scratching their heads.

Social media, especially Reddit, buzzed with reactions like, “Bell didn’t even get to have his face on there ,” and “My biggest complaint is why would you put Bell on there and not show his face?” Clearly, fans expected a unified cover that celebrated all three drivers equally.

Criticism poured in, with many lamenting the overall design of the cover. Some described it as a “snooze fest” and joked that it looked like three different designers had worked separately on each portion. Comments such as, “Could they not have used a photo with Bell’s face?” and “I hate this cover.”

It seems like three different people each got to design a portion that captured the frustration of those who had hoped for a more polished presentation. Others took a lighter, sarcastic approach, poking fun at Christopher Bell’s muted visibility.

One fan quipped, “Bell needs a new agent. His face is the only one covered lol,” while another added, “It’s great they put junior pit reporter Christopher Bell on the cover. His mom, classmates, and teachers must be thrilled! Do you know if they had an assembly at the school for the reveal?” highlighting how out of place the partial cover felt compared to his fellow athletes.

Beyond the debate over Joe Gibbs Racing’s driver’s visibility, some fans also criticize the technical aspects of the cover. “They really should have cut the background out of Blaney and Bell’s photos. Looks really bad as it is. Bad angle on the cars ,too. Hopefully the actual game is a banger though,” one comment read, underscoring that despite the cover missteps, the anticipation for the game itself remains high.

Fans are now holding out hope that NASCAR 25 will deliver a racing experience that makes up for the awkward first impression.