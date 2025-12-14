NASCAR 25 Open to Bringing Back Dale Jr’s Iconic Paint Schemes After Facing Heavy Backlash

“We made our Cup debut in February. Now, you can drive the No. 40 Chevrolet across the entire Cup Series schedule in @Nascar25Game. 👀” JR Motorsports recently revealed on X. Now, what should have been a feel-good moment for Dale Earnhardt Jr and JR Motorsports fans quickly turned into something else entirely.

When fans chose their favorite cars, they expected them to look the same as they do on TV, with which they’ve fallen in love in the first place. Be it Justin Allgaier’s Traveller Whiskey No. 40 or Dale Jr. in his iconic No. 8 Budweiser. But the game’s version has quietly taken all of that iconic branding off, saying how video games are still predominantly for kids, so having alcoholic beverages goes against that. But developer Matt Lewis has three good words to say about it.

“Never say never,” says Matt Lewis

For a fanbase that’s grown used to modern NASCAR games reflecting the sport as it actually looks on Sundays, the absence of those iconic paint stripes felt like a step backward. Fans were not happy at all. But Lewis then explained the ‘why’ behind that call.

“For better or for worse, there’s still a perception out there that video games and kids are sort of hand in hand,” Lewis said. “And even though the vast majority of our audience for this game are well above, not just 18, but even the drinking age, there is that concern.”

That pretty much explains it. Plus, the rules for the iRacing paint scheme also have a ban on alcoholic advertising as a part of their statement reads, “Your Paint Schemes may not…promote or otherwise refer to tobacco products, alcohol or illicit drugs.”

And it’s not just that. Lewis also mentioned how the hesitation is from the sponsors too.

So in a lot of cases, it’s the beverage companies themselves who say, ‘We don’t really need to be in a video game because that’s predominantly kids.’”

Lewis noted that technical solutions like age-gating do exist and have been used before. Still, he made it clear that nothing is guaranteed year to year. While he didn’t promise a fixed return, his simple response was, “Never say never.”

“We have the conversation almost every year,” Lewis said. “So it’s another one that I would say is on the radar. We’ll kind of see how things play out.”

Dale Jr tops die-cast sales in 2025

When Lionel Racing, the Official Die-Cast of NASCAR, released its sales list this year, it offered a snapshot of what moments and personalities fans connected with most in 2025. The top of the chart was dominated by emotional milestones, historic firsts, and names that carry serious weight in the garage and grandstands alike.

Sitting at No. 1 was Justin Allgaier’s Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet, a die-cast that represented far more than just a clean paint scheme. The car marked JR Motorsports’ first-ever NASCAR Cup Series entry, making it a landmark moment for the organization owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

It was also Allgaier’s first appearance at the very top of Lionel Racing’s annual best-seller list, underlining how strongly fans responded to that Daytona 500 moment. For many collectors, the die-cast symbolized JRM finally stepping onto NASCAR’s biggest stage.

Right behind it at No. 2 was Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Budweiser Speedway Classic Late Model Chevrolet, a reminder that Jr.’s popularity doesn’t fade with time. Even without weekly Cup starts, his name still carries generational loyalty. The throwback feel of the Budweiser scheme tapped straight into nostalgia, blending Earnhardt Jr.’s grassroots roots with his Hall of Fame stature.

Allgaier made another appearance at No. 3 with the Traveller Whiskey Raced Version Chevrolet, reinforcing just how impactful that Cup debut was. The raced version, complete with the imperfections fans love, gave collectors a more authentic snapshot of the moment. Rubber marks, battle scars, and all.

Together, the top three told a clear story. Fans weren’t just buying die-cast cars; they were buying history, emotion, and meaning. Whether it was a long-awaited Cup breakthrough, a beloved icon’s timeless appeal, or a raced version that felt straight off the track, the 2025 sales rankings showed exactly what still drives NASCAR fandom at its core.