NASCAR 25 Sparks Uproar as Dale Jr.’s Teen Star Abruptly Removed From Driver Lineup

If you’ve spent any time on NASCAR fan forums over the last week, you’d know the hype that surrounded the release of driver roster for the NASCAR 25 Game. With iRacing embarking on this ambitious project, gamers for once felt that things were headed in the right direction. But the big update by NASCAR left them dejected and confused.

Whispered conversations in Discord channels turned tense as fans scrolled through the official list, looking for a name they’d assumed was a lock. The missing driver was none other than 19-year-old Connor Zilisch: the prodigy handpicked by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a darling among the sim-racing crowd that has left the fans furious.

NASCAR’s annual video game release serves as both entertainment and a symbolic moment, one that often signals which drivers have caught the sport’s official stamp of approval. For NASCAR 25, the expectation was clear: a fresh wave of talent was due to appear, including young stars rising through ARCA and Xfinity ranks. Chief among them was Connor Zilisch, the 19-year-old driver long touted as one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s most promising drivers.

Connor Zilisch has been on an impressive trajectory, not just in results, but he’s posted strong showings in ARCA and also in off-track momentum. “If you all get a chance to spend time around him, you’ll realize how mature he is,” Dale Jr. recounted during the post-race conference after his 100th win as team owner at JRM. His inclusion in NASCAR 25 seemed like a foregone conclusion.

However, long-time followers of the game series know that appearances aren’t just about merit. Licensing, contractual permissions, and sponsor approvals play an outsized role in determining who gets represented. Corey LaJoie once described the process on his podcast: “Sometimes you find out you’re in or out of the game at the same time as the fans every year’s a surprise.”

Another layer to the puzzle is the influence of sponsors. In previous years, hold-ups have emerged from delayed legal clearance or limitations in licensing deals, especially when high-profile brands are involved. Zilisch’s ties to Red Bull premium sponsor with strict branding policies, further complicate matters. This isn’t unprecedented; drivers backed by major international sponsors often face hurdles in virtual representation. While no official statement has been made regarding Zilisch’s omission, the known challenges with sponsor clearances suggest a likely scenario behind the scenes.

Adding further uncertainty, the NASCAR gaming franchise has historically updated its rosters post-release. Drivers who join the Cup Series late or achieve prominence mid-year sometimes appear in downloadable content (DLC) packs. These decisions are often dictated by timing, specifically whether the developers had formal records of participation before finalizing the game’s core content.

Despite the roadblocks that could’ve played a part in Zilisch’s omission from the roster, fans weren’t having it. As the news made its way to Reddit, fans were shell-shocked, and this eventually led to comments and questions on why NASCAR’s most talented teenage star couldn’t make the cut for the highly anticipated NASCAR game.

Fans’ confusion, frustration, and theories run wild

The Reddit NASCAR community didn’t take long to react, and the collective mood was one of confusion and disappointment. One user quickly encapsulated the moment’s disbelief with a blunt comment: “So no Zilisch?” Others began investigating the changes more closely. “Wonder why they took Zilisch off the list that was on the website and replaced him with LaJoie, who wasn’t on there earlier,” one fan observed, likely referencing earlier leaked or promotional versions of the roster list.

Red Bull, which sponsors Zilisch, quickly became a focal point of speculation. “If Zilisch is actually being removed, and this isn’t a mistake (I’m leaning towards mistake), then it’s almost certainly an issue with Red Bull,” another commenter suggested, touching on broader concerns about sponsor influence in NASCAR and esports partnerships. Some even expressed concern that this could indicate deeper licensing hurdles not just for Zilisch, but for similarly affiliated drivers: “My worry is SVG ran with Red Bull in Xfinity and Cup.”

Amid the frustration, there was also optimism. “I’d assume they’ll have a 2025 update/content pack with added drivers,” one user pointed out, drawing on past examples where omissions were later corrected in patches or downloadable content. Still, for many fans who were eager to race as Zilisch straight out of the box, his absence felt like a setback, especially given the steam he’s gained across both real and virtual racing circles.

Not just Zilisch, fans identified some of the key drivers who were also absent from the NASCAR 25 roster. “The lack of Katherine Legge, Anthony Alfredo, Corey Heim, Austin Hill, and Connor Zilisch is disappointing,” a fan wrote. Heim is on a dominant run in the Trucks Series, whereas Legge has now started to shine in her Cup Series starts. If drivers like Helio Castroneves can be added, why not the above-mentioned drivers?

The disappointment even sparked discussions about how rosters are chosen and when the process should become more transparent. But for now, the community is left hoping this is not the final word on Zilisch’s appearance in NASCAR 25 and that a future patch or DLC can deliver what many felt should’ve been part of the launch experience.