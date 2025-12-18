NASCAR 2025 Rewind: How Kyle Larson Escaped “The Double” Fallout to Name Second Cup Title

The NASCAR championship weekend was the biggest storyline of the year. After fans and peers alike rooted for Denny Hamlin’s success, the climactic twist caught everyone unawares. Due to a late-race caution call, the Phoenix finale flipped the favor from Hamlin to Larson after a fateful restart. And a gap of merely 40 seconds proved detrimental for Hamlin and celebratory for Larson. However, the eventual champion’s fortunes built up more than just those last seconds to victory.

Kyle Larson was true to his purpose throughout

“You’re just down, searching for answers and sticking through it. Then it slowly started turning around, maybe not as quickly as I would like, but quietly, we were getting better, and now the NASCAR stuff? We’re peaking at the right time,” Kyle Larson said just before the NASCAR Cup Series title finale at Phoenix Raceway. “I feel like we can win at any point. I feel like that’s back to where we are.”

It was a bumpy ride for the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver, as many of Kyle Larson‘s endeavors turned sour. Topmost on that list was his second ‘Double’ attempt. Larson wrecked out of the Indianapolis 500 after barely 90 laps, and this dismal fate got repeated at the Coca-Cola 600 as well. This misfortune started a drab streak for Larson, as he accumulated more crashes in Mexico City, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen. He also stopped winning after his Kansas trophy on May 11.

Nevertheless, the drive to persist and collect good results pushed him through. Kyle Larson ended the year with three wins, 15 top-5 finishes, 22 top-10 finishes, 1,106 laps led, and a 13.2 average finishing position. It was a strong year for Larson, who earned the most points over the 36-race season. What’s more, he displayed improvement at Phoenix, where HMS had struggled in the past years when they lost out to Team Penske. Larson also picked up his second career title, joining only Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon as multi-time champions in HMS.

Hence, although Kyle Larson felt a sting of regret for his friend, Denny Hamlin, he could feel satisfied with his own season’s progress. Despite a string of mishaps mid-season, the No. 5 team could pick itself back up by the season’s end. Now, Larson is looking forward to the new season in early 2026.

Another dash of rivalry

We are at the threshold of 2025, and 2026 is calling. As we woo a new year with new fortunes, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are also wooing more sprint racing victories. Notably, the Chili Bowl Nationals is right around the corner. Both Cup Series stars will lead an eclectic NASCAR grid to the indoor midget car race at Tulsa, Oklahoma. Other names include Ty Gibbs, Sheldon Creed, and Corey Day. Also included are Modified driver Jake Johnson and recent ARCA signee Gavan Boschele.

The last time, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell delivered a sparkling show in Tulsa. They traded blows back and forth throughout the Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl. After all, the rivalry is intense like no other – the two racers have three Chili Bowl wins each. From 2017 to 2019, Bell owned the event. Then, Larson won back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. Logan Seavey would go back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, and then Larson returned to the top earlier this year.

So, in anticipation of the new year, we cannot wait to see what Kyle Larson showcases next! The HMS driver is packing a lot of heat with a freshly won Cup Series title.