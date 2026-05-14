NASCAR 2026 All-Star Race: Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Format

For the first time ever, the NASCAR All-Star Race is heading to Dover Motor Speedway, ending North Wilkesboro’s run as host of the sport’s biggest exhibition event. But the venue change is only part of the story this year. NASCAR has also completely shaken up the format itself, introducing new qualifying procedures, elimination-style segments, inversions, and an entirely different path into the final shootout. In typical All-Star Race fashion, chaos, strategy, and controversy are almost guaranteed before the green flag even drops.

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Qualifying matters more than ever

One of the biggest changes to the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race is the increased importance of qualifying. In recent years, qualifying often felt more like a flashy warmup before the main event. This time, however, it could completely shape the race weekend.

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NASCAR will continue using the now-familiar three-lap qualifying format that includes the Pit Crew Challenge. Drivers will take the green flag and complete one full-speed flying lap before diving onto pit road for a mandatory four-tire pit stop with no fuel. Once the stop is complete, they will race back around to the start-finish line to complete the timed run.

The total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag determines the starting lineup for the All-Star Race.

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But there is another major reward attached to qualifying as well. The pit crew with the fastest clean stop (meaning no penalties) will officially win the Pit Crew Challenge. With Dover’s notoriously difficult pit road and track-position-heavy racing style, pit crews could end up deciding far more than just bragging rights.

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Segment racing brings a new twist

The race itself has also received a dramatic overhaul. Unlike previous All-Star formats, all 36 chartered teams entered this weekend will start the event. That means nobody gets eliminated before the race even begins. The opening segment will consist of 75 laps with no planned competition cautions. Drivers will simply race flat-out and fight for track position at the Monster Mile.

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Then comes the first major curveball. At the conclusion of Segment 1, NASCAR will invert the top 26 finishers. So the winner of the opening stage suddenly restarts 26th, while the driver who finished 26th inherits the lead for Segment 2. The remaining drivers outside the top 26 will line up based on their finishing positions.

Segment 2 will also be 75 laps long with no competition cautions, creating another long green-flag stretch where strategy, tire management, and survival become critical. The inversion alone could completely scramble the field and create some wildly aggressive racing, especially at a place like Dover where passing is already notoriously difficult.

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Drivers eliminated mid-race

This might be the boldest format change NASCAR has introduced for the All-Star Race in years. After Segment 2 concludes, ten drivers will officially be eliminated from the race entirely and sent to the garage. Nineteen drivers are already guaranteed advancement into the final segment because they are either race winners from the 2025 or 2026 Cup Series seasons or former full-time Cup champions.

The remaining six transfer spots will go to the drivers not already locked in who record the best average finish across Segments 1 and 2. One additional spot will be reserved for the Fan Vote winner. That leaves ten drivers out completely before the final stage even begins. It’s essentially NASCAR turning the All-Star Race into a mini-playoff format within a single event. One bad pit stop, one bad restart, or one wrong strategy call could instantly end somebody’s night.

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The final 200-lap shootout

Once the field is trimmed to 26 drivers, the final and longest portion of the race begins. The deciding segment will feature 200 laps around Dover Motor Speedway. Unlike the first two stages, this portion will mostly operate like a traditional Cup Series race.

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There will be one planned competition caution 75 laps into the segment, but beyond that, teams will have to manage fuel strategy, tire wear, restarts, and track position naturally.

And at Dover, that could become absolute chaos. The concrete one-mile oval has always rewarded drivers who can aggressively attack corners while managing tire degradation over long runs. Add in elimination pressure, inversion drama, and a million-dollar prize, and this year’s All-Star Race could become one of the most unpredictable editions in recent memory.

Start time and where to watch

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race takes place Sunday, May 17 at Dover Motor Speedway. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports through FS1. Fans can also stream the race on HBO Max, while radio coverage will be available through Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Qualifying and the Pit Crew Challenge will take place Saturday afternoon before the main event.