NASCAR 2026 Championship Format Explained: Points System, Bonuses, Stages & More

As per the latest announcement, NASCAR is going to use the Chase format once again for the Cup Series championship title. The playoff format is being dropped after much criticism from the fans and the dangerous drop in audience and viewership numbers. While NASCAR retains the schedules for the postseason and the regular season, it will just eliminate the three-race elimination system, which left only four drivers fighting for the championship at the end of the season. Here’s all you need to know about the NASCAR Cup Series championship format for 2026 and beyond.

What changes has NASCAR announced for the 2026 points system?

NASCAR’s biggest change to the racing format is the points system. They will now increase the points earned for winning the race from 40 to 55 points per victory. It is done in order to encourage the drivers to win more and help them secure a good position for the NASCAR Chase during the final 10 races of the season.

For the drivers, this new incentive will be an added bonus that will make them want to win more races and not rely on short bursts of victorious performances.

How the 2026 NASCAR Playoff format differs from the current elimination system

The previous playoff format was more about securing the right victories at the right time. Earlier, drivers had to escape from being the last four in the Playoffs standings before the end of the stage. Three races comprised one stage, and the last four drivers were eliminated after every stage until the final race.

Now, with the 10-race Chase system, all 16 drivers will keep competing for the championship title until the final race of the season. It essentially removes the elimination system that would sometimes rely more on luck compared to performance. It will also provide breathing room for small mistakes during the post-season without immediately affecting the chances of winning the championship.

How regular-season wins impact 2026 playoff seeding

For every win, the drivers will now receive 55 points instead of the 40 points they used to receive earlier. There will be no more playoff points as a bonus after their victories.

As such, there will also be a new point system for the Chase. Before the Chase starts, the drivers will get their points reset in the following order.

The regular season champion will start with 2100 points for the Chase. He will have a 25-point lead over second place in the standings. The third driver in the standings will start with 2065 points, and after him, the drivers will receive 5 fewer points for their position in the standings.