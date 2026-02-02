NASCAR 2026 Guide: How to Watch The Entire Season Without Emptying Your Wallets

Since the 2025 season, NASCAR‘s media rights have included several broadcasters. The 2026 NASCAR season is set to start soon with the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. As such, many fans will be unable to attend the races in person. Also, with NASCAR’s schedule split across multiple platforms, it would be overkill to subscribe to every streaming service to enjoy a full season of racing.

With seven TV networks and three streaming platforms sharing the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series schedules, let’s see what we can do to minimise the strain on our wallets.

First, to watch the content at the lowest cost, you need a good antenna. That way, you will be able to watch the free broadcast of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts by The CW. The CW is already working to make the NASCAR Tier-2 racing series an original format, making it easier to stream the series on television for free.

There are 10 Cup races and two Truck races available to watch for free via the same method. Now, to start with the easiest plan. A YouTube TV subscription at $82.99 per month and an Amazon Prime Subscription at $139 a year are needed for the easiest plan. But, fans should note that this is also the most expensive plan for watching the NASCAR races.

It will cost nearly $968.90, but it offers the best of the NASCAR experience on TV with no complexity. You will not miss out on anything with this plan. The next method will involve multiple streaming services to ensure a smooth process, so follow carefully.

In order to use the plans listed below properly, fans will need these streaming services at one point-

Sling Blue 1 Day Pass: $4.99 per day (for access to races on FS1 and USA and practice/qualifying on TruTV)

Sling Select or FOX One: $19.99 per month (for access to FS1)

Prime Video: $8.99 per month (for access to five Cup races and practice/qualifying the first half of the season

HBO Max Standard: $18.49 per month (for access to five Cup races and practice/qualifying during that span)

Sling Blue Prepaid 3 Months: $114.49 for three months (for access to races on FS1 and USA and practice/qualifying on TruTV)

Easiest plan to watch NASCAR 2026 ( Total Cost: $298.37)

In this plan, you only need to sign up and unsubscribe from the services on time to avoid additional charges. The plan will include access to the entire Cup Series weekend, including the Truck Series races.

DATE ACTION AMOUNT Feb. 11 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 per month x 6 months = $119.94 Feb. 21 Sign up for Prime Video $8.99 per month x 5 months = $44.95 June 27 Sign up for HBO Max Standard $18.49 one time July 20 Cancel Prime Video July 26 Cancel HBO Max Standard Aug. 8 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One.

Sign up for Sling Blue Prepaid 3 Months $114.99 one time Nov. 7 Cancel Sling Blue

Watch everything, including Trucks Plan ( Total Cost: $269.39)

With a bit more cancelling and resubscribing, one can save nearly $30 but not lose even a second of action to watch everything. Again, this plan includes the entire NASCAR weekend, including the Truck Series races.

DATE ACTION AMOUNT Feb. 11 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 one time Feb. 21 Sign up for Prime Video $8.99 per month x 2 months = $17.98 March 10 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One March 15 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 April 14 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One April 18 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 April 20 Cancel Prime Video April 25 Sign up for Prime Video $8.99 per month x 2 months = $17.98 May 17 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One May 22 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 June 21 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One June 24 Cancel Prime Video June 27 Sign up for HBO Max Standard $18.49 one time July 11 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 July 26 Cancel HBO Max Standard Aug. 8 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One.

Sign up for Sling Blue Prepaid 3 Months $114.99 one time Nov. 7 Cancel Sling Blue

Watch all Cup Series ( Total Cost: $229.41)

If you only care about the NASCAR Cup Series and do not really want to watch Truck races, then you can save up even more. But the added perk is that you can still watch 16 of the 25 Truck races this season with this plan. You are only paying to watch the full Cup Series experience.

DATE ACTION AMOUNT Feb. 11 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 one time Feb. 21 Sign up for Prime Video $8.99 per month x 2 months = $17.98 March 10 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One March 15 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 April 13 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One April 20 Cancel Prime Video April 25 Sign up for Prime Video $8.99 per month x 2 months = $17.98 May 1 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 May 31 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One June 24 Cancel Prime Video June 27 Sign up for HBO Max Standard $18.49 one time July 26 Cancel HBO Max Standard Aug. 8 Sign up for Sling Blue Prepaid 3 Months $114.99 one time Nov. 7 Cancel Sling Blue

Cup races only plan ( Total Cost: $174.41)

This plan is the ultimate wallet saver. With this plan, you are paying only for the Cup Series races. This is the minimum you need to pay to watch the entire 2026 NASCAR season. Fans also get access to 13 out of the 25 Truck races for no additional cost during the plan.

If you miss the Daytona 500 qualifying, you can watch it later during your Prime, HBO Max, and Sling Blue subscription, including the Cup race qualifying and practice sessions. There is an additional clause that allows a fan to save money on the last plan. You can save an additional $4.99 by skipping the Daytona 500 Duels.

DATE ACTION AMOUNT Feb. 12 Sign up for Sling One Day Pass Blue $4.99 March 8 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 for one time April 7 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One April 12 Sign up for Sling One Day Pass Blue $4.99 May 1 Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One $19.99 May 23 Sign up for Prime Video $8.99 May 31 Cancel Sling Select/FOX One June 22 Cancel Prime Video June 27 Sign up for HBO Max Standard $18.49 one time July 26 Cancel HBO Max Standard Aug. 8 Sign up for Sling Blue $45.99 one time Sept. 7 Cancel Sling Blue Sept. 12 Sign up for Sling Blue $45.99 Oct. 11 Cancel Sling Blue Oct. 18 Sign up for Sling One Day Pass Blue $4.99

Hopefully, by following one of these plans, you can enjoy NASCAR to the fullest and watch everything you want on your own terms. Please let us know which plan you think is best among these.