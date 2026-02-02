Latest
NASCAR 2026 Guide: How to Watch The Entire Season Without Emptying Your Wallets

Rohan Singh

Feb 2, 2026 | 6:30 AM EST

NASCAR 2026 Guide: How to Watch The Entire Season Without Emptying Your Wallets

Rohan Singh

Feb 2, 2026 | 6:30 AM EST

Since the 2025 season, NASCAR‘s media rights have included several broadcasters. The 2026 NASCAR season is set to start soon with the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. As such, many fans will be unable to attend the races in person. Also, with NASCAR’s schedule split across multiple platforms, it would be overkill to subscribe to every streaming service to enjoy a full season of racing.

With seven TV networks and three streaming platforms sharing the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series schedules, let’s see what we can do to minimise the strain on our wallets.

First, to watch the content at the lowest cost, you need a good antenna. That way, you will be able to watch the free broadcast of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts by The CW. The CW is already working to make the NASCAR Tier-2 racing series an original format, making it easier to stream the series on television for free.

There are 10 Cup races and two Truck races available to watch for free via the same method. Now, to start with the easiest plan. A YouTube TV subscription at $82.99 per month and an Amazon Prime Subscription at $139 a year are needed for the easiest plan. But, fans should note that this is also the most expensive plan for watching the NASCAR races.

It will cost nearly $968.90, but it offers the best of the NASCAR experience on TV with no complexity. You will not miss out on anything with this plan. The next method will involve multiple streaming services to ensure a smooth process, so follow carefully.

In order to use the plans listed below properly, fans will need these streaming services at one point-

  • Sling Blue 1 Day Pass: $4.99 per day (for access to races on FS1 and USA and practice/qualifying on TruTV)
  • Sling Select or FOX One: $19.99 per month (for access to FS1)
  • Prime Video: $8.99 per month (for access to five Cup races and practice/qualifying the first half of the season
  • HBO Max Standard: $18.49 per month (for access to five Cup races and practice/qualifying during that span)
  • Sling Blue Prepaid 3 Months: $114.49 for three months (for access to races on FS1 and USA and practice/qualifying on TruTV)

Easiest plan to watch NASCAR 2026 ( Total Cost: $298.37)

In this plan, you only need to sign up and unsubscribe from the services on time to avoid additional charges. The plan will include access to the entire Cup Series weekend, including the Truck Series races.

DATEACTIONAMOUNT
Feb. 11Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99 per month x 6 months = $119.94
Feb. 21Sign up for Prime Video$8.99 per month x 5 months = $44.95
June 27Sign up for HBO Max Standard$18.49 one time
July 20Cancel Prime Video
July 26Cancel HBO Max Standard
Aug. 8Cancel Sling Select/FOX One.
Sign up for Sling Blue Prepaid 3 Months		$114.99 one time
Nov. 7Cancel Sling Blue

Watch everything, including Trucks Plan ( Total Cost: $269.39)

With a bit more cancelling and resubscribing, one can save nearly $30 but not lose even a second of action to watch everything. Again, this plan includes the entire NASCAR weekend, including the Truck Series races.

DATEACTIONAMOUNT
Feb. 11Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99 one time
Feb. 21Sign up for Prime Video$8.99 per month x 2 months = $17.98
March 10Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
March 15Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99
April 14Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
April 18Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99
April 20Cancel Prime Video
April 25Sign up for Prime Video$8.99 per month x 2 months = $17.98
May 17Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
May 22Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99
June 21Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
June 24Cancel Prime Video
June 27Sign up for HBO Max Standard$18.49 one time
July 11Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99
July 26Cancel HBO Max Standard
Aug. 8Cancel Sling Select/FOX One.
Sign up for Sling Blue Prepaid 3 Months		$114.99 one time
Nov. 7Cancel Sling Blue

Watch all Cup Series ( Total Cost: $229.41)

If you only care about the NASCAR Cup Series and do not really want to watch Truck races, then you can save up even more. But the added perk is that you can still watch 16 of the 25 Truck races this season with this plan. You are only paying to watch the full Cup Series experience.

DATEACTIONAMOUNT
Feb. 11Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99 one time
Feb. 21Sign up for Prime Video$8.99 per month x 2 months = $17.98
March 10Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
March 15Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99
April 13Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
April 20Cancel Prime Video
April 25Sign up for Prime Video$8.99 per month x 2 months = $17.98
May 1Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99
May 31Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
June 24Cancel Prime Video
June 27Sign up for HBO Max Standard$18.49 one time
July 26Cancel HBO Max Standard
Aug. 8Sign up for Sling Blue Prepaid 3 Months$114.99 one time
Nov. 7Cancel Sling Blue

Cup races only plan ( Total Cost: $174.41)

This plan is the ultimate wallet saver. With this plan, you are paying only for the Cup Series races. This is the minimum you need to pay to watch the entire 2026 NASCAR season. Fans also get access to 13 out of the 25 Truck races for no additional cost during the plan.

If you miss the Daytona 500 qualifying, you can watch it later during your Prime, HBO Max, and Sling Blue subscription, including the Cup race qualifying and practice sessions. There is an additional clause that allows a fan to save money on the last plan. You can save an additional $4.99 by skipping the Daytona 500 Duels.

DATEACTIONAMOUNT
Feb. 12Sign up for Sling One Day Pass Blue$4.99
March 8Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99 for one time
April 7Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
April 12Sign up for Sling One Day Pass Blue$4.99
May 1Sign up for Sling Select/FOX One$19.99
May 23Sign up for Prime Video$8.99
May 31Cancel Sling Select/FOX One
June 22Cancel Prime Video
June 27Sign up for HBO Max Standard$18.49 one time
July 26Cancel HBO Max Standard
Aug. 8Sign up for Sling Blue$45.99 one time
Sept. 7Cancel Sling Blue
Sept. 12Sign up for Sling Blue$45.99
Oct. 11Cancel Sling Blue
Oct. 18Sign up for Sling One Day Pass Blue$4.99

Hopefully, by following one of these plans, you can enjoy NASCAR to the fullest and watch everything you want on your own terms. Please let us know which plan you think is best among these.

