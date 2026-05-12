NASCAR 2026 Points Standings: Who’s In & Who’s Out After 12 Races Into the Cup Series Season

Twelve races into the 2026 season, the NASCAR Cup Series standings are already starting to tell two very different stories. At the top, a handful of drivers are turning the championship battle into a weekly showcase of dominance. But further down the order, the playoff bubble is absolute chaos. With only 16 spots available in the postseason, every stage point, strategy call, and mistake carries massive consequences. As the NASCAR Cup Series standings tighten heading into the summer stretch, the pressure is only getting heavier for drivers sitting dangerously close to the cut line.

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Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick once again looked like the most complete driver in the NASCAR Cup Series standings battle at Watkins Glen. Starting 15th, the 23XI Racing driver quietly worked his way through the field and secured a fifth-place finish while collecting 41 points from the weekend.

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It was not a flawless afternoon, though. Reddick admitted after the race that the car lost some of its edge during the closing run following a caution period. According to the regular season leader, “something was not right” with the handling late in the race. Even then, he still managed to salvage a top-five finish on a track where road course specialists dominated the front of the field.

Denny Hamlin

Compared to his teammate, Watkins Glen turned into a surprisingly forgettable day for Denny Hamlin. Hamlin started 20th and spent most of the afternoon trapped in the midfield without the outright pace needed to challenge the leaders. He eventually crossed the line in 16th and collected only 21 points.

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For a driver who entered the weekend as Reddick’s closest challenger in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, it was an underwhelming outing. Hamlin never truly looked capable of closing down eventual race winner Shane van Gisbergen, whose speed completely controlled the event.

The result leaves Hamlin with more work to do heading into the next stretch of races, especially with the points gap to Reddick continuing to grow.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott endured the roughest afternoon among the top three drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. After qualifying a disappointing 27th, Elliott never found the front-running road course speed fans have become accustomed to seeing from the No. 9 team. He eventually finished 24th and collected only 13 points.

The timing could not have been worse. Elliott entered Watkins Glen riding momentum from his highly publicized victory at Texas Motor Speedway the previous weekend, but Hendrick Motorsports struggled badly across the board. Kyle Larson finished 23rd while Alex Bowman ended the race in 25th.

Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez managed to keep himself inside the playoff picture after a relatively steady performance at Watkins Glen. Suarez qualified 16th and brought the No. 99 home in 13th, collecting 24 points in the process. While it was not a headline-grabbing day, it was enough to help him maintain 14th position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Suarez admitted afterward that the car went through different balance changes during the event.

“Stage 2 didn’t feel the best, but the rear handling improved some for the final stage,” he explained post-race. The bigger concern for Suarez is that the drivers around him continue to close in rapidly. One poor finish could completely shake up his playoff position.

Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric quietly delivered one of the strongest performances among playoff bubble drivers at Watkins Glen. The Team Penske driver started third and eventually finished ninth, the best result among all Ford drivers and Penske entries.

Cindric collected 39 points and remains 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, but the bigger takeaway was how he recovered after strategy nearly destroyed his race. A pit sequence before the second segment briefly dropped him all the way to 27th in the running order. From there, Cindric methodically carved his way back through the field during the remainder of the 100-lap race.

Shane van Gisbergen

No driver gained more momentum in the NASCAR Cup Series standings than Shane van Gisbergen. After entering Watkins Glen 19th in points, the Trackhouse Racing star climbed all the way into the crucial 16th and final playoff position following another historic road course victory.

Van Gisbergen’s late-race charge completely stunned the field. After pitting from the lead and dropping deep in the order, he stormed back through traffic in only a handful of laps before overtaking Ty Gibbs for the lead and eventually winning by more than seven seconds.

The victory marked SVG’s seventh Cup Series road course win. That’s especially significant because multiple road courses still remain on the regular-season schedule. If this level of dominance continues, van Gisbergen could rapidly climb even higher in the NASCAR Cup Series standings over the coming weeks.

Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe probably left Watkins Glen feeling frustrated more than anything else. Briscoe finished fourth and collected a healthy 35 points, but SVG’s win still knocked him from 16th to 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. It was a cruel reminder of how tight the playoff battle has become.

Briscoe showed solid speed throughout the afternoon but admitted afterward that he simply did not have enough to challenge van Gisbergen late in the race. “Just lacked a little bit. So, yeah, I need to go back to the drawing board and see if we can figure something out,” he admitted post-race. Even with a top-five finish, Briscoe still ended the weekend on the wrong side of the playoff cut line.

Joey Logano

Joey Logano endured one of the worst afternoons of any playoff hopeful. The Team Penske driver initially showed promising speed in the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, but a mid-race mechanical issue completely destroyed his race. Logano ultimately finished dead last in 38th position and dropped another spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

At a time when every playoff point matters, the disastrous finish leaves him with significant work to do moving forward. The former champion now desperately needs a rebound run to stop the downward spiral before the playoff battle becomes even tighter.

Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain looked like a serious contender early in the race after qualifying fourth and winning Stage 1. But what initially appeared to be a breakthrough day quickly unraveled because of pit strategy.

Late-race decisions buried Chastain deep in the field, and he eventually limped home in 27th position while collecting only 20 points. The disappointing result dropped him from 18th to 19th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Considering how competitive the playoff bubble currently looks, Chastain can hardly afford many more weekends like this.