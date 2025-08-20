NASCAR 2026 Schedule Rumors Spark Fan Backlash as Dover Sees Demotion

NASCAR’s chopping block is here again to break some hearts. With rumors and speculation rocking the racing community in recent days, the 2026 Cup Series schedule is the hot topic of the town. Although there is a mixture of good and bad elements, the latter particularly shook the fans.

People can finally enjoy the beloved North Wilkesboro Speedway, revived in 2023 for the first time since 1996, beyond the All-Star race. But the cost that another track had to pay was probably too high.

Dover Motor Speedway has a rich history in the pages of NASCAR. From Richard Petty clinching the first win in 1969 to Dover becoming the first concrete-paved speedway on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit in 1995, the Monster Mile has excited fans in many ways. However, that excitement may not persist in 2026.

NASCAR schedule for 2026 raises eyebrows

Among the rumors that circulated in the NASCAR community, a few notable tracks faced the chopping block. They include the Chicago Street Race, as NASCAR’s contract with the city was set to expire three months after the 2025 race. Then the Mexico City race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez posed widespread logistical problems.

Moreover, Mexico’s 2026 plans to host the FIFA World Cup in June and July 2026 clashed with NASCAR’s schedule. Contrary to the underlying issues for Chicago and Mexico, no such indication was given for Dover. Fans had shown up in large droves in the July 20 race this year, withstanding the scorching heat to root for their favorite drivers.

Despite this optimistic situation, NASCAR is cutting out the Monster Mile’s single points-paying race from the Cup Series schedule. Now, Dover will host the All-Star Race, granting its point race to North Wilkesboro. That is just one of the shocking changes that The Athletic reporter, Jordan Bianchi, reported recently.

Denny Hamlin, who owns four Dover victories, lamented about the update: “There’s no way they can be going from two races to no points races at Dover. The fan turnout’s been good there.” The other changes are also jaw-dropping.

As suspected, neither Chicago nor Mexico City is returning for the 2026 NASCAR schedule. Watkins Glen will move from August to Mother’s Day in May, and New Hampshire will lose its playoff date and be the second-last regular season event. The positive tweaks are also present.

For instance, after much clamoring and demands, NASCAR has finally reinstated Homestead-Miami as the championship finale race after Phoenix’s wildly unpopular racing since 2019. Then, a second off-weekend will come in early August, to the relief of the NASCAR garage, which had only one off weekend in 2025 with 28 straight races to finish the year.

This mixed bag of changes to the 2026 NASCAR schedule produced a wild buzz among fans.

The decision baffles NASCAR fans

Well, the first decision was obviously relegating Dover to the All-Star Race. The Monster Mile has hosted 107 NASCAR Cup Series races, making it one of only 10 tracks to reach that milestone. Since 1969, the 1-mile concrete oval has constantly been a source of entertainment for fans.

Hence, somebody lamented about the 2026 update: “It really hurts to see Dover relegated to just the All Star race. I’ve been going since I was 9 years old. I just never could imagine it’d lose BOTH points races 😔” For the first time since 1971, NASCAR had cut down Dover’s two points races to one in 2021.

Barely five years later, that single event is also gone, as one fan lamented: “Within 5 years Dover went from hosting 2 points races a year to now hosting none.”

What is more, its uniquely challenging layout attracts fans. It has a concrete surface and high banking. It needs rubber on the racetrack 30 or 40 laps into a run, and then drivers start making wild passes. Dover’s popularity also comes from events like the Firefly Music Festival. Hence, another fan lamented, “Being a NASCAR fan in the Northeast is tough, killing off one of the few tracks that can serve that can serve that market reasonably is stupid, but I might just be biased.”

Other changes also shocked fans. For instance, Watkins Glen’s date shift to Mother’s Day could be troublesome due to the weather. One fan wrote that Mother Nature may not be forgiving on Mother’s Day: “It’s gonna be weird seeing the Watkins Glen race that early in the year.” Then, Richmond Raceway‘s date on August 15th is clashing with the Knoxville Nationals date in 2026. One fan was quick to spot that and write, “Richmond the same night as the KNOXVILLE NATIONALS????? WTH????”

Clearly, the new changes for the 2026 NASCAR schedule are getting a mixed bag of responses. Dover will remain a reason for heartbreak, though – let us wait and see what unfolds.