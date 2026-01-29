NASCAR Upends Bowman Gray Clash Plans as Winter Weather Triggers a Last-Minute Schedule Shake-Up

The situation at Bowman Gray Stadium does not seem to be improving any time soon. The NASCAR Clash, scheduled for Sunday, 1st February, is under a major threat of a shake-up because of the snowfall in the area.

With a large part of North Carolina affected, the authorities finally made a challenging decision for the Saturday events on the track.

NASCAR scrapes Saturday’s Clash events

The Heat Races are one of the most exciting parts of the action-packed Clash at the Bowman Gray. However, owing to the extreme weather conditions, NASCAR has decided to scrap the Clash events that were scheduled on Saturday. This is rather disappointing news for the fans, considering the Heat races were the most exciting part of the entire weekend last year.

The main practice and qualifying have been moved to Sunday, and there will be no activity on the track on Saturday. Fans who had tickets for the Saturday events will be able to watch them on Sunday; however, they are also eligible for a refund.

Another major Saturday event, the Cook Out Madhouse Classic, has also been postponed. However, it is yet to be revealed when it will be held.

The weather for Sunday is not very promising. Saturday will witness major snowfall with the temperature dropping to 10 degrees. While Sunday looks a bit better with a minimum expected temperature of 12 degrees, it isn’t very pleasant to race in, considering how the cars’ performances can suffer in such cold temperatures.

As for the schedule, the practice and qualifying will beheld on 2 – 4 PM ET on FS2. As mentioned, there will be no Heat races. The LCQ will be at PM, and the Clash will be held at 8 PM, on Sunday, as the temperature will continue to dip further.

How will the fans be refunded for the Saturday events?

Although the fans will be allowed to watch the events on Sunday via their Saturday tickets, it is understood that not everyone will be able to attend the events on that day, and they are eligible for a refund, as per NASCAR Clash’s official website.

The FAQ clearly states that fans will have two options to choose from: a 120% credit based on the value of their order, or a 100% refund of their purchase. The claim either of the options, the fans are requested to submit the website request form within 14 days of the impacted event date through the original account holder. This will then take them to the ticket agent, through whom they can complete the process.

However, if a fan does not attend the event and does not fill out the form either, they will automatically be given a 120% credit through their account.

This is a major haul in the pre-season event, and NASCAR is making the toughest decisions right now. While the weather still doesn’t seem very clear on Sunday, the event will not change venue, contrary to what a popular social media post earlier suggested. The Clash will go down at Bowman Gray; however, the authorities might consider postponing it.