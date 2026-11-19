Denny Hamlin did not shy away from critiquing Carson Hocevar in 2026. However, after going head-to-head in Cleetus McFarland’s 2.4 Hours of LeMullets last week, the Cup veteran quickly ate his words. NASCAR insiders also didn’t hold back on how the standalone event showcased exactly what the fraternity hopes for in terms of excitement, and their opinions were crystal clear.

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“You see the finish that it produced. This is the action and excitement that NASCAR is lacking. I really hope that NASCAR looks in the mirror and looks at an event like this and says, ‘Maybe it’s gimmicky, and we don’t need to embrace all the gimmicks,’ but a lot of what was fostered at the Freedom Factory are things that NASCAR is lacking,” said prominent journalist Eddie Kalegi on an episode of the Motorsports Today podcast, giving his nuanced take on how the Freedom Factory produced exciting racing. However, he acknowledged NASCAR might not need to embrace all its gimmicks to recapture that energy.

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The 2.4 Hours of LeMullets is a standalone event hosted by popular YouTuber and part-time NASCAR driver Cleetus McFarland. As the name suggests, the event is a parody of the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. However, McFarland’s version has notable social media personalities competing against some of NASCAR’s biggest drivers on a 3/8-mile oval, formerly called DeSoto Speedway, now aptly renamed the Freedom Factory.

The first event took place in 2020. With competitors driving modified Ford Crown Victorias, the event’s full-contact, self-policing, lighthearted nature has forced NASCAR to take notice in 2026. With Spire Motorsports regular Hocevar winning in spectacular fashion after bumping Ty Dillon on the last lap, fans were treated to no-holds-barred racing, characteristic of old-time NASCAR.

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The top tier of the sport today has faced backlash over several aspects, ranging from the quality of racing at staple short tracks like Martinsville to the razor-thin gaps in competition that the Next Gen car has introduced. Such persistent issues have degraded excitement levels in the sport. The underlying feeling in the fraternity is that the sport needs to recapture its former charm.

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While it is unrealistic to try and bring back the levels of interest stock car racing garnered back in the era when greats like Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon were seen together on track, changes need to be made to modern-day NASCAR.

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“Being able to bump and run a guy successfully. We haven’t gotten to see that regularly in years. Changing the bumper, making the bumper softer, making it so it doesn’t bend. We just want to try everything to avoid these silly bumps that we’re giving guys at short tracks. We saw it at Martinsville in the Cup Series, where you run into the back of somebody and now your day is ruined,” added notable NASCAR content creator Teagan Soto on the same podcast episode.

The second-to-last Cup race of the 2026 season, for example, was exciting, but not in a traditional racing sense. There was ample strategy on pit road and on-track moves from the drivers. But the old-school bump-and-run, despite a softer front bumper for the Next Gen machine, was missing.

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Instead, excitement came from certain tactics by Hocevar and Josh Berry that resulted in NASCAR fines and point deductions for both drivers, along with a team suspension for Hocevar. Drivers were seen nudging each other on track, but nothing to the extent of a big bump reminiscent of ‘The Intimidator’ era of the sport. What fans saw was Hocevar and Berry brake-checking their rivals and cutting their races short.

Reception for the Freedom Factory event from the Cup garage was also positive. Hamlin warmed up to Hocevar’s ways, and a certain retired driver turned O’Reilly Series team owner jumped on the bandwagon. “I think that what Cleetus is doing is insanely awesome. And when we watch the last handful of laps, thrilling. It was thrilling stuff,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. of the event.

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While the philosophy of the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets and the Crown Victoria cars is certainly a challenge to incorporate into a multimillion-dollar sporting series, fans urge NASCAR to bring an essence of it into the sport. It remains to be seen if the same can be done without compromising or diluting the competitive and engineering edge of one of the world’s largest motorsports disciplines.