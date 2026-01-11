NASCAR Veteran Drops Brutal Reality Check on Entire Chili Bowl Field Ahead of Tulsa Clash

Right now, from the dirt community to the stock car racing fandoms, Chili Bowl Nationals is the name on everyone’s lips. The event is arguably one of the best in the dirt discipline, the star of the NASCAR off-season. Owing to its proximity to the start of the Cup Series, the race has gained a lot of fame. It is rightfully called the Super Bowl of midget racing, but Ken Schrader took it a step further and gave the followers a serious reality check about the race.

Ken Schrader talks about the reality of the “unbelievable race”

Ken Schrader dropped the first episode of 2026 for his podcast, Herm & Schrader, presented by Dirty Mo Media and SiriusXM. In this episode, him, along with Hermie Sadler, discussed the various events happening in the NASCAR off-season. Eventually, they started talking about the elephant in the room–the Chili Bowl Nationals 2026.

The Tulsa Motorplex proudly hosts the Chili Bowl Nationals every year. This year will be their 40th run for the event. The Chili Bowl Nationals and its “Golden Driller” attract numerous drivers from various disciplines. In a way, the event is a reset switch that equalizes the field for every participant and leaves it all to their skill.

Ken Schrader had the same opinion about the race while talking about it on his podcast.

“This place is a race, and the cream always rises to the top. You don’t just start in the front at Chili Bowl and wind up winning, because it isn’t a racetrack, where you couldn’t pass or something. It is actually a race, and that makes it something that is unique from some of the other races.”

The Chili Bowl Nationals features more than 350 drivers every year. Notwithstanding the fact that numerous drivers among these are world champions in their respective racing disciplines.

There are also drivers who have already proved their mettle by winning the race multiple times. Kyle Larson, the defending NASCAR champion and Tulsa champion, and Christopher Bell, who is a three-time winner, are examples of the same.

Tulsa’s event management team also invites champion drivers from other series to participate in the event, giving depth and difficulty to the field. As Ken Schrader mentioned, Tulsa’s Chili Bowl Nationals are definitely different from the other events. Often, the other events during the off-season are purely for entertainment purposes. Sometimes, the drivers end up winning with their luck because the track is not suited to that type of racing or is rather ill-equipped.

The Tulsa Motorplex, on the other hand, is a purpose-built race track that is made for dirt racing. Schrader reminded the audience of the fact that the building that hosts the event used to be one of the largest free-standing buildings in America.

Schrader also commented on the nature of the fan following. He argues that more than 38000 fans can attend the event this year, although not been confirmed officially.

“Possibly the biggest dirt track race attendance I would think; I don’t know what would be bigger. And it’s hard to pass, but the good cars always wind up at the top, and it’s an exciting event.”

It is no wonder that the drivers can’t resist the event. Chili Bowl Nationals is the ultimate emblem of what motorsports are. Talent is everywhere, and you’ve got to stay on top of your game. The victory is not guaranteed through sheer luck. In a massive pool of 300+ drivers, to race at the top means to master the track and car.

It’s not just Ken Schrader who thinks this way. Even a multiple-race winner of the current NASCAR grid feels the same.

Christopher Bell compares Tulsa’s Super Bowl and the Daytona 500

For an average NASCAR driver and fan, the Daytona 500 is arguably the biggest race for them. After all, it is the flagship event of America’s greatest stock car racing series. Christopher Bell, on the other hand, has a slightly different opinion.

For Christopher Bell, the Chili Bowl Nationals is on a whole new level compared to the Daytona 500. Bell thinks that the Chili Bowl Nationals are like “a barometer for drivers.”

The Chili Bowl Nationals keeps on the edge of the grip compared to the controlled and calculated Daytona 500. With a mentality like that, it is no wonder that Christopher Bell is a three-time champion in the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Will you follow the Chili Bowl Nationals this year, or are you planning to? Let us know your predictions for the same below.