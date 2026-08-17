NASCAR Veteran Drops Honest Reality Check on Trackhouse’s Roster Meltdown After Connor Zilisch Exit

Connor Zilisch’s future is no longer a question mark. Hendrick Motorsports has already secured the rising star for 2028, where he will take over the No. 48 from Alex Bowman, who will leave the Cup Series after the 2027 season. For Trackhouse Racing, however, Zilisch’s departure creates a much bigger problem.

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With Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen also entering contract years in 2027, the organization could soon face a complete reshaping of its driver lineup. Veteran NASCAR Analyst Jordan Bianchi analyzed the situation Trackhouse Racing finds itself in on a recent episode of Dirty Mo Overdrive.

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“We know Zilisch is out the door and he’s headed to Hendrick Motorsports. The question then is what happens with Ross Chastain and SVG. Do they follow Chastain out the door?” Bianchi said. “Do they go to other teams? Are other teams going to be interested in signing one of those guys?

My sources indicate to me that both drivers will have ample opportunity on the market should they go and explore their options,” Bianchi added.

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Neither Chastain nor van Gisbergen is confirmed beyond the 2027 season. And losing either of them could be a huge blow for the team.

Chastain and Van Gisbergen would have several suitors lined up

Chastain’s value goes beyond his current results. His first full-time Cup opportunity came with Premium Motorsports in 2019. Two years later, he joined Chip Ganassi Racing before Justin Marks and Trackhouse acquired CGR’s NASCAR operation.

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That partnership eventually produced one of the most memorable moments in recent NASCAR history. At Martinsville in 2022, Chastain appeared destined to miss the Championship 4. Instead, he committed to the outside wall on the final lap and completed the infamous “Hail Melon” move.

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The move sent him into his first Championship 4 and immediately elevated his reputation. Chastain backed that moment up in 2023 with two wins and a strong season that included a Phoenix victory. He then missed the postseason in 2024 before returning to the playoffs in 2025, only to fall short after a tense Round of 12 battle with Joey Logano.

Chastain’s 2026 campaign has been considerably more difficult as he sits in 18th, 63 points below the Chase cutline with just two regular-season races to go. The odds of him making it in are next to impossible. But the teams, who are looking at the larger picture, clearly see the value he could add to the team as per Bianchi.

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“There are several notable teams that I’ve been told that are interested in Ross Chastain and he is a driver that teams identify as someone that they could bring in and if they put the right team around him, he could go win and contend for a championship,” Bianchi continued in the podcast. “He is highly respected in this garage for his work ethic and how well he gets along with his team.”

After a difficult stretch through spring and early summer, Chastain finished P7 in Iowa, followed by P12 in Richmond last weekend. He admitted it’s been a good few weeks for Trackhouse as they look to build momentum heading into another season. The team would not want to build a stronger car for the future only to lose a valuable driver behind its wheel.

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Van Gisbergen’s appeal comes from a different place. He’s established himself as one of the — some would say the outright — best road and street course driver in NASCAR. He won his debut race in the Cup Series on the streets of Chicago back in 2023, and signed full-time with Trackhouse in 2025.

The idea with SVG was always to rely on his road-course talents. NASCAR now has multiple races that play to his strengths, and near-guaranteed wins on those tracks can be a sure-shot way into the Chase under the current format.

“There are organizations out there who will look at SVG and say, “Wait a second, if we can get him in one of our race cars, we can go to our sponsors and say, listen, we have an opportunity to win multiple races a year, and if we know if we give him good equipment, we’re probably going to be in the chase,” Bianchi said.

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Van Gisbergen’s 2026 season has been complicated. He is currently 16th in the standings, just 50 points above the Chase cutline. There’s still a chance that Ryan Preece can push him outside the Chase contention as he looks to make his way in. Yet his value has not disappeared. He’s won two races in the Cup Series: in Watkins Glen and Sonoma.

His age (37) may limit the length of a potential contract. But it does not necessarily diminish his immediate value.

This situation would only add to the organization’s headaches. The team, moving forward, also has to address the underlying issues that have left its lineup, and its future, in such a precarious position.

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Nothing currently confirms that either Chastain or SVG will leave. But Bianchi’s reporting suggests both should have opportunities if they choose to test the market.

That means Trackhouse Racing cannot afford to wait until 2027 to answer the question. The organization has to decide whether it wants proven experience, younger talent, or a combination of both. Zilisch’s departure may have started the conversation.