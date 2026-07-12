NASCAR Veteran Drops 6-Word Verdict to Justify Zane Smith’s Deeply Personal Garage Hatred

Zane Smith does not like Carson Hocevar. He dislikes him on the track, in the garage, and as a person. Smith said exactly that on camera. In a sport full of drivers who’ve been media-trained to say nothing, that kind of honesty is rare. Kenny Wallace heard it and he loved every word of it.

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“This is good for the sport,” Wallace said.

That was his verdict. Six words. Wallace did not stop there, though. He put Zane Smith in company with Denny Hamlin and Rusty Wallace, two guys who, for the whole of their careers, were the drivers everyone loved to hate.

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“When you become a superstar like Denny Hamlin or Rusty Wallace, they boo the hell out of you,” Wallace explained. “That’s going to make you money.”

Smith has been equally blunt. After a mandatory sit-down with NASCAR officials at Atlanta on July 11, he walked out and said the meeting changed nothing.

“I just don’t like him as a human,” Smith said.

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Hocevar’s response? He suggested couples counseling. Said he did not even know the feud had started. When NASCAR chose not to fine Smith, he was genuinely relieved.

“I was hoping they didn’t penalize him,” Hocevar said. “That’d be really soft of the sport. Game on.”

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These are two guys with completely different energies. Seemingly, both are completely unbothered by how it looks. But where does all this trace back to?

It started at Iowa in August 2025. Hocevar clipped Smith and put him into the wall. Racing incidents happen all the time, but Hocevar made this one personal. During the race, he waved out his window to play the apologetic driver. After the race, he posted a Drake meme online to mock the incident. Zane Smith called him a coward. Said he acts one way in person and another way behind a screen. Things did not cool down after that.

In June 2026, Hocevar knocked Smith out of NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Challenge bracket at Sonoma Raceway. By the time they reached Chicagoland in July, the feud exploded.

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Lap 32. Smith turned into Turn 2 and drove straight into the back of Hocevar. No question about intent, Zane Smith admitted it himself. Hocevar spun, gathered it up, and finished 22nd.

Smith’s suspension snapped on impact. He finished 28th, meaning his own payback move hurt him worse than it hurt Hocevar. NASCAR, however, did not fine him. They just called the meeting.

This is exactly why Wallace likes the drama. NASCAR has apparently always tried to manufacture drama, stages, playoff cutoffs, and overtime restarts. Meanwhile, the garage has been filled with drivers who text each other on Monday to smooth things over and then pretend nothing happened on Sunday.

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Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar are the opposite of that. One is a traditionalist who believes that if you wreck him, he wrecks you back, simple. The other treats the rivalry like an online joke. Neither driver plans to back down.

The sport needs that contrast. It needs someone to boo. It needs someone to root for. Wallace saw it immediately: the boos at driver intros, the viral clips, the fans picking sides. That is not a problem. That is the product.

NASCAR did not punish Smith for Chicagoland. Smart. The broken suspension was punishment enough, and it kept the story alive heading into Atlanta. As Wallace put it:

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“We’ve got feuds everywhere, and I love it.” Turns out, so does everyone else.