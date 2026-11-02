NASCAR Veteran Explains Deep Family Ties Behind Brad Keselowski-Ram Rumors

Following Brad Keselowski’s press conference on Saturday afternoon, when he discussed his RFK Racing exit in detail and future prospects, former NASCAR driver and broadcaster Kenny Wallace has presented an enticing ‘what if’ scenario by connecting the dots of Keselowski’s exit with familial ties from the racer’s past. And while the 42-year-old driver is looking to keep both his seat and his co-owner chair by taking the business elsewhere, Wallace’s theory carries weight as he expands on how 2027 could come full circle for Keselowski if he manages to pull the right cards to make a much-anticipated reunion happen.

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While Wallace had a lot to say on his latest Coffee with Kenny segment on X, when it came to Keselowski, the veteran racer discussed key details from the press conference and weighed in on his options. But his key takeaway from the press conference was Brad Keselowski Racing and its chances of revival in the Truck Series, which has sparked a hot rumor in the NASCAR Fraternity.

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Wallace highlighted, “Now one thing I took out of this is Brad Keselowski said Brad Keselowski Racing could start its truck team back up. Now, you cannot make any money running trucks. However, if Stellantis, which is Ram; remember, Brad Keselowski’s dad was a big Ram guy. Big Mopar, Dodge Mopar. Is Brad Keselowski still in the family? I mean, that rumour’s hot. Everybody’s talking about it. Brad Keselowski’s going to Ram because his dad, Brad’s dad was a big Ram guy.”

Wallace’s theory ties Keselowski’s BKR Truck Team, Ram’s return to the Truck Series in 2026, rumors around Dodge’s return to the Cup Series, and the Keselowski clan’s historic connection with the Stellantis group.

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Keselowski’s Decades-old Truck Series Ties With Dodge

After a 13-year hiatus, Ram has returned to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in partnership with Kaulig Racing. Kaulig serves as Ram’s factory anchor team for the 2026 season and currently has a five-truck fleet in the championship series.

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While Keselowski’s ties with the brand go back over a decade, as he partnered with Dodge and Ram for his Truck team from 2010 to 2012, his father, Bob Keselowski, exclusively drove Dodge Rams for K Automotive Racing throughout his five-year Truck Series career from 1995 to 1999, winning once at Richmond in 1997. Keselowski Sr. was one of the original racers to compete in the inaugural 1995 NASCAR Truck Series season.

While Brad has hinted at reviving his Truck Series team for 2027, could he potentially explore a partnership with Kaulig and Ram to achieve a full-circle Keselowski Truck Series moment? Although his initial bid to buy out RFK Racing may not have come through for him, Brad Keselowski can certainly pull off reviving his Truck Team and his career in the format for the 2027 season.

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While Wallace has only mentioned it as a rumor, the likelihood of this partnership coming to fruition is quite realistic, as the 42-year-old racer has admitted he is open to the idea of racing and managing his team in the Truck Series.

Brad Keselowski and Dodge’s Cup Series Connection

Keselowski’s ties with the Dodge-Ram groups, now led by Stellantis, extend beyond his Truck Team in NASCAR. He won his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2012 while driving a Dodge Charger for Team Penske. That year was also Dodge’s final season in the Cup Series, making the former Team Penske driver their last Cup Series Champion.

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Stellantis is reportedly pushing full throttle to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. The group has already returned to its trademark Truck Series format this year by introducing Ram as an OEM body in partnership with Kaulig Racing. But the bigger development, as per multiple reports, is that the group is eyeing a proper return to the grid as early as the season opener, the Daytona 500 in Feb. 2027.

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Dodge has reportedly secured a short-term bridge partnership with ECR Engines and has already run the proposal by NASCAR and other OEMs. It is said that Dodge has also run its initial wind tunnel testing on what could be the 2027 Challenger, fast-tracking research and development behind the scenes.

With its ties to Kaulig Racing, Dodge is considering skipping the hassle of assembling a brand-new team, and could instead consider partnering with the charter-holding team to make a 2027 debut.

While Kenny Wallace has chalked up multiple possibilities in the Brad Keselowski and Stellantis multiverse of partnerships, no advanced talks or conversations have been held between the two camps for now, limiting all possible outcomes to speculation and rumors.

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However, the NASCAR veteran also believes other teams could approach the 42-year-old driver because of the level he is performing at.

“He’s waiting for somebody to approach him,” added Wallace. “Who’s going to approach a 42-43-year-old man at the highest level of motorsports? Well, I’ve got one for you. They approached Mark Martin when he was 48-50 years old, and he won. And ran for a championship. So it is possible.”

For now, Keselowski has clarified that he has no intention of retiring from the sport just yet.