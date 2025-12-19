NASCAR Veteran Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Family’ Who Passed Away With Greg Biffle in Tragic Crash

The NASCAR world is currently overwhelmed by one piece of news. A tragic plane crash unfolded at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, and it involved two icons of the sport. One was Greg Biffle, a 19-time Cup Series race winner and famous philanthropist. Another person involved was another well-known figure in the NASCAR grid. While the fanbase is mostly asking about Biffle’s untimely death, Kenny Wallace chose to talk about the other icon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kenny Wallace remembers a good friend

“Craig was like family to us. At my daughter’s weddings, drove our motor coach for six years at least. And the only reason that Craig and I went our separate ways was in 2015, I retired. I was done. And we gave each other a big hug, and Craig found his way working with the great Greg Biffle. And Kim and I and our family moved back to St. Louis,” Kenny Wallace recently said while paying tribute to Craig Wadsworth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadsworth was among the seven passengers on board the Cessna C550 aircraft. Others included Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, and Dennis and Jack Dutton. He was also a former executive chef for Michael Waltrip Racing, according to the New York Post. The bond that Kenny Wallace shared with Wadsworth had deep roots – the latter drove Wallace’s motorhome for six years. And Wallace remembers him for a very special motivational two-word liner.

“When Craig became my motorhome driver, you never knew anything was wrong. And I believe that was at Richmond. I said, Craig, you never complained. There’s never nothing wrong. Craig could do anything. And Craig Wadsworth looked at me and said, ‘Herman, there is no drama. Got it handled.’I looked at him and just gave Craig a big hug. It’s a phrase I will never forget as long as I live. I think I’m going to create a T-shirt, and it’s gonna say ‘No Drama’—Craig Wadsworth in his memory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Wallace also continued about how Craig Wadsworth was a jack of all trades. Besides his roles in NASCAR, Wadsworth helped Wallace arrange his daughter’s wedding. Greg Biffle was known for his humanitarian efforts, most notably deliver aid to Hurricane Helene victims by using his personal helicopter. Wallace recalled how Wadsworth was always by Biffle’s side to help out wherever needed. He was also an avid Snapchat user – but sadly, Wallace discovered his dear friend’s death precisely on that app as Wadsworth had posted his final video from the plane.

Kenny Wallace and others now have hearts heavy with grief. Nevertheless, the heartwarming memories bring joy to his soul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Culinary master of NASCAR

Little information is available about Craig Wadsworth, yet NASCAR veterans have talked about his skills. When he used to work for Michael Waltrip Racing, the team owner had paid a unique tribute to him. In a 2012 X post from Waltrip’s account, Wadsworth was pictured in front of a grill with more than a dozen hamburger patties on it. “Craig making sure the boys are fed,” Waltrip wrote in the post. And Kenny Wallace wrote in response, “That’s THE BEST cook in NASCAR ‘Craig Wadsworth.’”

Kenny Wallace remembered the late Wadsworth’s culinary skills once more. “The other thing great about Craig is, man, was he was a great chef. That guy could cook like nobody. He would spoil my wife, Kim,” Wallace said. “Craig was always there to pick us up. He’d take us to the motorhome. We walked in there, and Kim was spoiled. Craig cut fresh flowers and had them in a vase for Kim. Kim loved him just like we did. Never forget that: no drama, fresh cut flowers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Wadsworth’s passing has left gaping holes in Kenny Wallace’s heart. May Wadsworth, Biffle, and the rest of the plane crash victims rest in peace.