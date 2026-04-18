NASCAR Veteran Publicly Rejects Iconic Track’s ‘Dale Jr Effect’ With Blunt Nashville Verdict

Kenny Wallace has been singing Dale Earnhardt Jr‘s praises for bringing racing back to Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. But not everyone in NASCAR world shares that same optimism. Ken Schrader, a veteran who raced at the Fairgrounds over four decades ago, has a blunter read on where things actually stand.

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Ken Schrader on Dale Jr’s contribution and racing in Nashville

“They’re not gonna keep that place open because of Dale Jr. being there and selling it out once a year,” Schrader said on the Herm and Schrader podcast. There’s been talk for years about expanding the Fairgrounds to host a NASCAR Cup race. Speedway Motorsports has a plan on the table. However, the pushback from the surrounding neighborhoods has been intense. And Schrader doesn’t see a path forward.

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That’s exactly why Dale Jr. brought the CARS Tour to the Fairgrounds earlier this month. He wasn’t just there as a promoter either but also suited up and raced. While the event was sold out, Ken Schrader has a harder-hitting truth for a possible NASCAR race.

Schrader has firsthand experience with the track. He raced there in 1984 and says it was already too small back then. This makes it quite apparent that the situation would have only gotten worse over the years.

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“I’m sorry. [The] Nashville event is great. But there’s a big group that doesn’t want the speedway there, and it’s not gonna be there long term in my mind because there’s no place to put the people or the trucks or the trailers or anything. They’ve used up all the ground. It was little when I went there in 1984. It didn’t get better,” Schrader said.

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The track is nearly 0.6 miles in length. While that might not be an issue, the main concern is the seating capacity and parking space for the teams and their carriers. The track was constructed years ago, and now there isn’t enough space to expand for the development. So overall, no matter how hard Dale Jr. tries, it is impossible to host a NASCAR race on the track unless there is a massive renovation.

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While a possible renovation is in the works, the local communities are against it. Now, NASCAR is facing massive backlash for the same.

Local communities stand against Fairgrounds’ expansion

Remember when Ken Schrader mentioned there was not enough space for NASCAR and its trucks and trailers? That issue is partly because of the settlement that is around the track. There is a huge residential complex very close to the Fairgrounds Speedway, and the community seems to have a massive issue with the track’s expansion.

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Going by the name of Nashville CARE, the organization is largely against the expansion, quoting noise pollution as one of its major concerns. They had also recently thrown an insult at Kenny Wallace on social media when he commented about the track’s revival.

This opposition has been going on for quite some time at this point. Back in 2025, the residents also submitted a proposal to Nashville’s Charter Revision Commission to remove racing as a use of the Fairgrounds property and use it for other purposes instead.

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Imago BRISTOL, TN – SEPTEMBER 20: Dale Earnhardt, Jr 88 JR Motorsports Hellmann s Chevrolet talks with members of his crew during practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Food City 300 on September 20, 2024 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240920952300

While even the city’s officials seem rather interested in renovating the track for a possible NASCAR race, the noise pollution seems to be a huge issue. Dale Jr. also commented on this, but with a positive outlook.

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“To be able to help the local community and [reduce] the burden on the local community. The noise is a burden, but we can fix that. We can make that better and continue to race here,” he said after the CARS race.

However, the truth is quite blatant. Even if the authorities manage to fix the sound issue, the other aspect, which Ken Schrader pointed out, does not arrive at a solution. With not enough space to expand, it is tough to say if NASCAR will ever be able to race on the historic speedway.