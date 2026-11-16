NASCAR Veteran Relives the Most Eccentric Moments of Late Legend Scott Bloomquist’s Career

Scott Bloomquist could be just as unpredictable away from the track as he was unstoppable on it. One of dirt racing’s most accomplished drivers, he built a legacy spanning more than 600 victories, nine national championships, and four World 100 wins. Yet his reputation went beyond trophies and records. Known for his rebellious personality and unconventional habits, Bloomquist often did things his own way, leaving competitors with stories that were as memorable as his performances. A NASCAR veteran has now recalled some of the eccentric moments that made the late legend so unforgettable.

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“There’s pictures of him driving a Firebird on the street, drying his fire suit out like he is from California, or taking his race car out on the asphalt highway to break his sidewalls in and scuff his tires. I mean, he did some really weird stuff,” Kenny Wallace said on The Newport Nightmare, while raising the subject of Bloomquist’s eccentric habits with Jimmy Owens.

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The stories were unusual, but they fit a driver who never seemed particularly interested in doing things the conventional way. Bloomquist cultivated a rebellious image throughout his career, from his long hair and distinctive appearance to the unconventional methods he used around his racing operation. His father reportedly once told him he would never have a long-haired son. Bloomquist’s response was to keep the look, turning it into one of the most recognizable trademarks in dirt racing.

His interests stretched well beyond the racetrack. Growing up in California, Bloomquist developed a love for surfing and fast cars, two passions that stayed with him after he moved to Tennessee. He also had a fascination with flying and airplanes, which became part of his life away from racing. His personality could be just as unconventional in conversation.

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During an appearance on The Dale Jr. Download, he discussed an alleged encounter involving a neighbor and extraterrestrial beings, along with an experience of his own. It was the kind of subject that few drivers would bring into a racing interview, but Bloomquist was never particularly concerned with meeting expectations.

There was another side to that personality, though, that showed how seriously he approached even ordinary activities. A remembrance published by Dirt on Dirt recalled photographer David Allio spending an evening making spaghetti sauce with Bloomquist. He insisted on carefully chopping and preparing every ingredient, explaining that larger pieces could change the flavor and overpower other flavors or upset a balance. He treated cooking with the same attention to detail he brought to building a race car. That obsession with getting things right was not limited to the track.

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Owens, however, had a more serious reason to remember Bloomquist. Having raced against Bloomquist for years and even competed with him for the 2011 Lucas Oil Late Model championship, Owens saw firsthand what separated the Tennessee native from the rest of the field. When Wallace asked what stood out most about racing alongside him, Owens pointed to one particular skill.

“The biggest thing that I really noticed racing side-by-side was his ability to slow down and not slide across the track,” Owens said.

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Owens explained that drivers could charge into a corner as hard as possible and reach the point where the car began sliding. Bloomquist, however, could go several car lengths deeper while maintaining control. His ability to manage the brake and throttle without losing the car’s position left Owens impressed. It was not simply about carrying more speed into the corner. Bloomquist could control the car through a section where others would struggle to keep it settled.

That control was part of a broader ability to adapt. Owens noted that Bloomquist had raced through several generations of dirt Late Model technology, from leaf-spring cars to the more advanced suspension systems used later. Some drivers struggled when the machinery changed, but Bloomquist continued adjusting his approach to suit what each car required. His success was not built around one setup or one driving style.

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His 2014 World 100 victory offered a striking example of that adaptability. After taking the lead early, Bloomquist was penalized and sent to the back of the field for an issue involving his car’s window net. He worked his way through traffic, reached the front again, and passed Dale McDowell on lap 72 to claim his fourth World 100 victory.

The Firebird, the unusual tire preparation and the stories that followed Bloomquist away from the track all helped shape his larger-than-life reputation. But Owens’s memories also explain why the eccentric personality came with such extraordinary respect from fellow competitors. Bloomquist could be unconventional in almost everything he did, yet when it came to understanding a race car and extracting its potential, he was among the most gifted drivers his rivals had ever faced.