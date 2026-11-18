Aaron Kramer could have taken the safer route. There were opportunities with NASCAR teams that already had the people, equipment and systems to compete. Instead, he chose an organization preparing to take on one of the sport’s biggest challenges: bringing NASCAR Dodge back to the Cup Series after 14 years away. For Kramer, the attraction was not what Kaulig Racing already had. It was what he could help build.

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Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Kramer revealed that he had seriously considered other offers before making his decision.

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“I had talked to some more established teams about, you know, there’s a couple opportunities for crew chiefing roles or, you know, performance roles within engineering roles within other race teams that were well stood up and had a lot of success and a lot of resources. And those are all really appetizing things.”

There was a good reason those opportunities appealed to him. Kramer had spent several seasons at RFK Racing, where he worked as lead race engineer for Chris Buescher’s No. 17 team. He was part of the engineering group behind Buescher’s five Cup victories between 2022 and 2024. He then moved to Haas Factory Team, becoming Cole Custer’s crew chief. He had seen what established programs could offer from both sides of the garage.

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But another well-equipped team was not necessarily what he wanted next.

“But in my career, in my time at Roush and the couple of years that I spent at Haas, I really enjoyed the building aspect of that and being able to see your fingerprints on it and take something that has potential that hasn’t been realized and work toward, you know, showing the world what you can do and maybe surprising some people along the way.”

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That opportunity arrived at a particularly interesting time for Kaulig. The team celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2026, but its Cup program has struggled to establish itself among the front-running organizations. AJ Allmendinger’s fifth-place finish at Naval Base Coronado was its only top-five result in the 2026 season. Ty Dillon, meanwhile, finished 34th in the standings.

Now, the organization is being asked to do considerably more than improve its results. NASCAR Dodge announced its return to the Cup Series on November 2, ending an absence that began after the 2012 season.

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Brad Keselowski won the manufacturer’s last championship that year, driving for Team Penske. Kaulig has since been named Dodge’s anchor team, with Allmendinger and Dillon confirmed for its two-car 2027 program.

The timing makes Kramer’s decision particularly interesting. Stellantis had already brought Ram back to NASCAR through Kaulig’s five-truck Craftsman Truck Series operation in 2026. However, that effort has managed just one top-five finish. The manufacturer now faces a much larger challenge in the Cup Series, where Kaulig must develop the cars and technical systems needed to compete against Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

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Kramer knows there is no established formula waiting for him.

“And Kaulig has, you know, they’ve been around for 10 years now, and they’ve had some success, but this Dodge thing is going to be a massive, massive challenge and an opportunity, really, to bring Dodge back into the sport and showcase another manufacturer.”

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He will take charge of Ty Dillon’s No. 10 NASCAR Dodge, bringing his engineering experience into a program that needs to establish its foundation before the 2027 season begins. Kaulig will also oversee vehicle development for Dodge’s Cup effort, making the crew-chief appointment part of a much wider undertaking.

“And it’s a blank sheet of paper. There’s no systems in place, really. There’s no OEM, I’ll call it prejudice, but that’s probably not the most accurate word. But it’s just really a blank slate and a really cool opportunity to not have legacy holding you back, legacy of a program or a company, where you can go in with fresh ideas and make it exactly what you want.”

That is the gamble Kramer has accepted. NASCAR Dodge is returning with plenty to prove, and Kaulig still has to show it can turn that opportunity into competitive results. He could have joined a team with everything already in place. Instead, he wants to help put the pieces together.