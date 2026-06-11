NASCAR Veteran Sends Strong Message to Kyle Busch’s Widow After Her Powerful Confession

“Every time we get to the track, we’re reminded that a piece of our team is missing. The person who should be standing beside us isn’t there. That part is heartbreaking. But it’s also where we feel closest to him, surrounded by the memories, the people, and the dreams he helped build…So we race on ❤️.”

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Those were Samantha Busch’s words as Brexton returned to competition in the opening rounds of the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte this week. The family returns to the racing track following the tragic passing of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch. Samantha Busch’s words struck a chord across NASCAR, including veteran Kenny Wallace.

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Kenny Wallace’s heartfelt tribute reveals the Samantha Busch fans don’t always see

“I just want to let you all know that, you know, Samantha is the real deal. And she’s a wonderful lady. That was well put yesterday… I just wanted to give a shout-out to Samantha Busch and let her know that we love you, Samantha. And on we race.”

Wallace was responding to Samantha’s emotional reflection on the latest episode of the Coffee with Kenny podcast, but his message wasn’t really about one post. It was about the person he believes people outside NASCAR don’t always fully see.

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Samantha Busch has been one of the most dependable and well-known figures in the garage for many years. Besides managing the business, lifestyle, and family aspects of the Busch brand while raising Brexton and Lennix, she traveled to race weekends, supported Kyle during victories and defeats, and helped shape the family’s public image. Now, after Kyle’s passing, she is helping Brexton Busch follow in his father’s racing aspirations, something Kyle dreamed of.

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Wallace told a tale that stayed with him. Years ago, his daughter, Brooke, whom he characterized as silent and uncommunicative, randomly brought up Samantha Busch, saying, “Dad, that Samantha Busch is the real deal.”

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Samantha Busch’s genuineness impressed Brooke as she followed her on social media platforms. She was genuinely living the routines, exercises, and discipline, and not just posting them for the sake of views and likes. That authenticity became even more visible with time.

Samantha Busch has openly discussed many of her challenges, including the loneliness she felt after receiving delayed answers and her diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome. She began discussing years of IVF treatment candidly. She discussed her hormonal problems, therapies, setbacks, and loss. IVF eventually brought Brexton Busch into their lives, but further attempts led to failed transfers and the untimely deaths of identical twin girls.

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Because of that experience, Samantha and Kyle Busch co-founded the Bundle of Joy Fund, which has raised over $2 million and helped fund over 100 IVF births for families without insurance. She became an advocate for women who use wigs, halos, and alternative hair after speaking out more recently about her struggles with alopecia and the psychological impact of unexpected hair loss.

Wallace’s words carried weight. To him, Samantha Busch “racing on” isn’t surprising. It’s consistent with who she’s always been.

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Samantha Busch’s promise to Kyle

“In the hospital, I made Kyle a promise. I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what. For Brexton, that dream is racing. It wasn’t a dream Kyle chose for him. It was something they shared,” Samantha Busch wrote, explaining how father and son spent countless hours talking cars, practicing, and building a bond through racing.

Kyle Busch never viewed Brexton’s racing as a ‘project.’ His long-term goal was to guide his son through the ranks and eventually compete against him, particularly in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Brexton had already shown that he belonged on the racetrack.

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At five, Brexton Busch started racing competitively. He had soon made an amazing resume, winning nine races and capturing his first track title in the Beginner Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway. In 2024, he had an incredible 48-win season, made his debut at Madera Speedway in Jr. Late Models, won his first Legend Car at Charlotte’s Summer Shootout, and then won a Golden Driller trophy at the Tulsa Shootout in 2025.

After Kyle passed away, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing both took extreme steps to protect that goal. RCR placed Kyle’s No. 8 on indefinite hold for Brexton Busch’s future. Charlotte then arrived. Just weeks after losing his father, Brexton Busch made a comeback for the Cook Out Summer Shootout with a fluorescent green No. 18, the same number Kyle had on his way to championships.

He raced up to sixth position on Monday and finished second on the podium on Tuesday. Samantha Busch continues to work on the promise she made to Kyle.