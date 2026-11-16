Martinsville exposed a weakness in NASCAR’s Next Gen short-track package, but Jeremy Mayfield believes the greater problem was how two drivers chose to use it. Carson Hocevar repeatedly hit the brakes in front of Austin Cindric; Josh Berry did it once to Ryan Blaney.

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Both incidents ended with Team Penske cars suffering heavy nose damage.

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Speaking on The Jeremy Mayfield Show, the former Cup driver said the moves appeared deliberate, arguing that both drivers knew the maneuvers would crush the front ends behind them. “It’s clear, it’s obvious: come off the corner, boom, stop; just not cool,” he said.

Mayfield said Hocevar’s aggressive driving had received too much support or too little pushback. He believed NASCAR and rival owners had grown fed up after repeated run-ins involving their drivers.

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The vulnerability stems from NASCAR’s 2026 short-track package. In June, teams were instructed to remove foam from the front and rear bumpers and modify the front bumper struts for races at North Wilkesboro, Richmond, Bristol and Martinsville. The aim was to discourage drivers from repeatedly hitting the car ahead without consequence, while also reducing the severity of traditional bumper-to-bumper impacts on drivers’ heads.

The front-end changes removed high-density foam from a three-inch gap and two Y-brackets that reinforced the bumper frame, leaving the composite nose with less support. Berry acknowledged the safety rationale, noting that repeated bumper stacks at Martinsville and Bowman Gray had been hard on drivers’ heads.

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However, he also argued that removing the foam while leaving the bumper in place created a large air gap and made the nose too weak. He suggested a steel or aluminum bumper bar to support the composite nose.

That concern became real for Cindric at Martinsville. Hocevar brake-checked the No. 2 Ford four times during Stage 2, including hard applications on the straightaways. NASCAR’s SMT data confirmed the repeated braking, while Hocevar’s spotter could be heard urging him to stop. The final impact crushed the front of Cindric’s car, ended his race and left him 36th.

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Berry’s incident with Blaney unfolded differently, but the damage was similarly costly. After slight contact in Turns 3 and 4, Berry hit the brakes on corner exit, sending Blaney into the No. 21’s rear bumper. The No. 12 Ford suffered heavy front-end damage and went to the garage for extended repairs. Blaney finished 35th, 59 laps down, and saw his championship hopes disappear.

Berry later admitted he had overreacted to what he called light contact from Blaney and regretted his decision. Mayfield, however, was unwilling to excuse either incident, arguing that stopping in front of a rival to damage his car was an easy way out rather than legitimate racing.

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NASCAR responded with matching 25-point deductions, but the financial penalties differed. Hocevar was fined $100,000, while Berry received a $50,000 fine. Competition chief Elton Sawyer said officials were particularly concerned that drivers had used the front-end structure as an “antic or a strategy” to ruin another competitor’s day. Hocevar’s larger fine reflected previous behavioral issues and earlier discussions with NASCAR.

Spire Motorsports also acted independently, suspending Hocevar for the season finale at Homestead. Mayfield praised co-owner Jeff Dickerson for taking control, arguing the team had little choice after a season of incidents. He suggested the lack of consequences had encouraged Hocevar’s behavior, until it finally caught up with him.

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Blaney said the incident had changed his relationship with Berry, despite their good conversation afterward. “It’s not on fire, but it’s not rainbows and sunshine,” he admitted. He also supported NASCAR’s decision, saying the penalties sent a necessary message that the behavior was unacceptable.

Drivers have since questioned whether more structure needs to be added back to the front of the cars. But Martinsville raised a question beyond the hardware: even if a car has a vulnerable area, should drivers be allowed to turn it into a weapon?

Mayfield’s answer is clear. He believes the sport saw this coming, and that the time for ignoring it had passed.