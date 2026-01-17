NASCAR Watched in Shock When 51-Year-Old Harry Gant Defied Youth and Logic in Golden ‘September’ Run

In the 1990s, names like Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace ruled NASCAR. Their sustained excellence created long-lasting legacies in the sport. But at the same time, a veteran driver scripted history during a single month. That was none other than Harry Gant, a star-studded driver of the sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Known for nicknames like “Handsome Harry” and “High Groove Harry,” Gant indeed sits comfortably on the list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest drivers. As we celebrate his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, let’s walk down memory lane back to his ‘golden’ September run.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Harry Gant left jaws gaping in awe

“We’ll probably run it until we wreck it,” Harry Gant said about his Leo Jackson-owned No. 33 Oldsmobile Cutlass in 1991. In September 1991, the NASCAR world went into shock, as a 51-year-old Harry Gant, already a veteran on the circuit, produced one of the sport’s most unlikely hot streaks.

Driving his Oldsmobile Cutlass, Gant won our consecutive NASCAR Winston Cup Series races that month. Darlington, Richmond, Dover, and Martinsville. It was in his pocket. From September 1st to 22nd in the 1991 Winston Cup Series season, Harry Gant was untouchable. Media and fans named him Mr. September for that feat.

At 51, he proved he could compete against talents half his age. By then, he had spent two decades racing in NASCAR. But four-race-winning streaks were not unheard of since the dawn of NASCAR’s modern era in 1971. However, Gant’s seniority made it grander; what the Taylorsville, North Carolina native was about to achieve next flabbergasted his peers and fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

What set the pace for his hot streak was actually a driver-invitational golf tournament on Wednesday. Then, during the Southern 500 on Sunday, September 1st, Gant defied leaders like Dale Earnhardt. He took the lead from Davey Allison on lap 151 and led the next 152 laps to victory.

The next two victories came on September 7th and 15th, at Richmond and Dover. In the first race, Gant led the final 19 laps to victory, narrowly avoiding disaster due to a front-runners’ clash with 88 laps to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In Dover, Gant faithful fans sporting pins reading, “Life Begins at 51.” And Gant led all but four laps, defying the warning light on his car indicating an alternator issue. By the end, Gant finished on a lap by himself, a feat that’s only happened once since.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t believe what I’m watching,” said NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Buddy Baker. “This guy acts like there’s nobody out there, but him; the rest of ’em are just traffic, you know?”

The last glory came in Martinsville, where broadcasters were almost convinced that Harry Gant had lost the streak. The torn-up sheet metal and smoke around the No. 33’s nose after a lap 376 spin seemed terminal. However, Gant recovered and stayed out front of his competitors for the final 47 laps. Gant came tantalizingly close to a five-race streak in North Wilkesboro, but a faulty brake line and Dale Earnhardt’s advance got the better of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t want ol’ Harry breaking my four-straight streak,” said Dale Earnhardt light-heartedly, who had won four races in a row in 1987.

Harry Gant won eight times after the age of 50. But these four in September 1991 turned him into a legend of the sport. His induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame marks a unique milestone. But aside from him, there’s another driver whose memory enriches the Hall of Fame differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering a true icon

In a sport dominated by white Caucasian drivers, standing out can be difficult. Such was the case for Wendell Scott, the first black racer ever to excel in NASCAR. The Danville native drove a 1937 Ford Modified Scott rode in during the early years of his racing career. And this racecar is now on display at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, according to the Wendell Scott Foundation. Wheeling the No. 11 car, Scott competed both as a driver and owner under Wendell Scott Racing.

Imago via X (@KevinMcKenzie22)

“Seeing my grandfather’s No. 11 car displayed at the NASCAR Hall of Fame is deeply meaningful for our family and our hometown. Our family has long recognized him as the first African American team owner, and we’re proud to see that legacy continued,” said Warrick Scott Sr., CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when there was ample segregation and limited opportunities, Wendell Scott persevered. He built and raced his own vehicles across tracks throughout the South. It laid the foundation for one of the most groundbreaking careers in motorsports history. The exhibit is open to the public at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

NASCAR Hall of Fame’s respect for past legends is endless. Harry Gant and other veterans keep enriching the legacy of the sport; here’s to making more ‘golden’ memories!