NASCAR Weather Update Brickyard 400: Mother Nature Brewing a Storm at Indy?

Despite the sun-soaked charm of Indianapolis, the Brickyard 400 has long battled fickle weather, and sometimes, it’s won. Jeff Gordon won the inaugural 1994 race under mostly clear skies, but the event’s reputation for weather interruptions lingered. Back in 1995, the bad weather also threatened the weekend as steady rain poured through the morning, dampening grandstands and forcing anxious fans to wonder if the event would proceed. After rapid track drying at 3:30 p.m. ET, the race began at 4:25 pm. Dale Earnhardt ultimately held off Rusty Wallace to take the win, marking a dramatic start under the yard of the bricks.

Returning to more recent times, in the 2018 Brickyard race, relentless showers wiped out all Friday-Sunday on-track activities. NASCAR postponed the Big Machine Vodka 400 to Monday, with the green flag finally waved at 2 p.m. ET, marking the first-ever rain delay in the event’s 25-year history. Officials had to dry the track with 19 Toyota Tundra units, 10 jet dryers, and 4 vacuums. Brad Keselowski eventually claimed victory on Monday. These dramatic interruptions echo through Brickyard lore, keeping fans on their toes each July. Each stoppage reshaped strategies, compressed schedules, and often tests fan endurance. This year, the signs point to yet another obstacle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rain or shine, Brickyard battles weather and fate

The weather, though looking hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms likely Friday through Sunday, could ditch your plans for the Brickyard weekend in a heartbeat. Race fans and crew alike are bracing for a turbulent few days at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Mother Nature plays her usual wildcard role.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Friday, July 25, kicks off with a packed schedule featuring Xfinity practice at noon, followed by ARCA practice and qualifying at 1 p.m. Cup practice is set for 1:05 p.m., while Truck Series drivers get their shot with practice and qualifying at 3:05 p.m. The real action begins with the ARCA 150 at 5:39 p.m. and the Truck Series race at 8:15 p.m. However, the National Weather Service is calling for highs in the low 90s, with a 50% chance of rain and a 30% risk of afternoon storms. That means nearly every on-track session could be disrupted, and teams may need to adjust their run plans and setups on the fly.

via Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, leads during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 08, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saturday, July 26, brings some relief in terms of schedule, but not from the unpredictable skies. The day starts at 1 p.m. with Xfinity Series qualifying, followed by Cup Series qualifying at 2:35 p.m. The main event, the Xfinity Series race, is scheduled for a 4:50 p.m. green flag. However, the forecast again looms large, with highs around 90°F and a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The timing of those storms could play a pivotal role, potentially cutting into track time, forcing qualifying delays, or reshuffling strategies entirely. We might see the Xfinity and Cup grid decided based on owner points, something the fans witnessed last weekend at Dover.

Then comes the big one. Sunday, July 27, when the Brickyard 400 takes center stage. Scheduled to go green at 2:20 p.m. ET, the Cup race faces the weekend’s highest threat of significant weather disruption. With temperatures expected to hover around 90°F and a 40% chance of scattered storms, the radar will be the most closely watched screen in every pit box. Afternoon storms have historically wreaked havoc on this event, and this year seems no different. The risk of rain isn’t just a minor inconvenience; it could mean starting lineups set by qualifying, mid-race strategy flips, or even an early checkered flag. If the skies open up at the wrong moment, this year’s Brickyard could go from a marquee showdown to a weather-shortened chess match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin’s elusive quest for Indy glory

After 16 attempts at IMS, Denny Hamlin is still chasing his first Brickyard 400 win. The veteran Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been close. Back in 2020, a flat tire derailed his bid to win at the iconic track with just 10 laps to go in the race . With 4 wins already in the 2025 Cup Series season and a recent triumph at Dover, momentum is on his side. “I don’t think I’ve ever wanted to go back to back so bad,” Hamlin admitted. “(Indy’s) a track that I’ve just come so freaking close to winning. I just want to cross off all the major racetracks on our schedule.”

Despite the pressure, Hamlin isn’t straying from his routine. Speaking to NASCAR’s The Day After podcast, he said, “I’ll spend a little bit more time at looking over things for this weekend. We’ll certainly be very motivated inside the car. A little bit of motivation can go a long way. But I won’t change a whole lot of my normal process week to week.” Even as external factors swirl, like the 23XI Racing charter dilemma, Hamlin remains focused on the job at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 44, the clock may be ticking on Hamlin‘s chance to capture both an Indy win and that elusive Cup Series title. With 58 career wins and no championships, he remains one of NASCAR’s greatest enigmas. But for now, the focus is clear. “We’re just gonna keep giving it another try and see if we can win it this time,” he said, determined to rewrite his story at The Brickyard.