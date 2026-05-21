NASCAR Weather Update Charlotte: East Coast Storm Set to Ruin Crown Jewel Race?

You don’t want rain to play spoilsport during one of the biggest weekends on the NASCAR calendar. But sadly, ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend, the weather forecast in and around the Charlotte region does not appear promising, which could put a major damper on “The Greatest Day in Motorsports.”

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Scattered thunderstorms and rain are reportedly imminent for the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. In particular, the risks appear higher on Friday and Saturday, which could affect practice, qualifying, the Truck Series race, and a part of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event.

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The forecast currently projects an 80% chance of rain throughout Friday, with showers expected to continue into the evening. Saturday’s outlook appears even worse. Current projections point toward near-total washout conditions for large portions of the day, with rain probabilities climbing as high as 95% by the evening alongside thunderstorm threats. While there remains some hope that earlier sessions could squeeze in during lighter morning conditions, the chances of the Charbroil 300 running dry appear slim.

Sunday, although slightly better on paper, could still turn out to be a complicated day. The main event, the 600, is scheduled for a 6:00 p.m. ET start. The forecast currently shows around an 80% chance of rain during that period, but conditions could worsen as evening approaches.

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Chances of it raining during the race are 60% now, which means NASCAR could once again find itself battling rain delays during one of its marquee events.

Watkins Glen, which got shifted to early May in 2026, saw its practice and qualifying sessions interrupted by intermittent rain, frustrating many fans. To have something similar happen at an event as massive as the Coca-Cola 600, one of the crown jewels of the NASCAR calendar, would not be ideal.

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Fortunately for fans, Charlotte’s oval layout gives NASCAR more flexibility when it comes to drying the track compared to road courses like Watkins Glen. Still, after repeated weather interruptions across several major weekends this year, including last weekend’s All-Star race at Dover, it is understandable why weather has become such an important discussion.

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As anticipation builds for the marathon race, sportsbooks have already identified several drivers expected to contend for the win, though a few under-the-radar names could quietly emerge as factors as well.

Coca-Cola 600 Odds Take Shape Amid Weather Concerns

According to the latest odds released by DraftKings Sportsbook, Denny Hamlin enters the weekend as the favourite at +500.

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The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran captured the Coca-Cola 600 back in 2022 after starting from pole position and has performed well at Charlotte in recent years, recording three top-five finishes and four top 10s across the last six editions of the race. He also arrives with momentum in his wings after winning last weekend’s All-Star race in Dover.

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Just behind him is championship leader Tyler Reddick at +650. The 23XI Racing driver has already collected five victories this year, including a win in Las Vegas, another intermediate-style track.

Kyle Larson follows with +750 odds as he searches for his first victory in over a year. He dominated the 2021 Coca-Cola 600, leading 327 laps on his way to victory, though his recent results at Charlotte have been inconsistent of late. His last two starts? Not even a top-30 finish.

These may be the top three names, but surely you would rather put your money on someone with recent success at the track, right? Well, think again.

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A year ago, Ross Chastain shocked the field by charging from 40th on the grid to win the race. But this year, amid Trackhouse Racing’s struggles, he enters the weekend at +2800 odds.

Of course, all these predictions could go out the window if rain ends up playing a decisive role and ruins the chances of some of these favorites. But one thing is certain: it will not change their approach.

What can be said with certainty is that every driver will be expected to put their best foot forward in pursuit of one of NASCAR’s most prestigious crown jewel victories.